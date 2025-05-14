Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Who Was Jose “Pepe” Mujica? World’s Poorest President Dies At 89

Mujica earned international admiration during his 2010–2015 presidency by donating most of his salary to charity and embracing a modest lifestyle.

Who Was Jose “Pepe” Mujica? World’s Poorest President Dies At 89

Jose Mujica


Uruguay’s former president and iconic leftist figure, Jose “Pepe” Mujica, passed away at the age of 89, the government confirmed on Tuesday.

President Yamandú Orsi announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “With heavy hearts, we share the loss of our comrade Pepe Mujica. A true leader, activist, and inspiration. We will deeply miss you, old friend.”

A Humble Leader Known as the “World’s Poorest President”

Mujica earned international admiration during his 2010–2015 presidency by donating most of his salary to charity and embracing a modest lifestyle. In May 2024, doctors diagnosed him with esophageal cancer, which later spread to his liver. His wife, Lucía Topolansky, recently revealed he was under palliative care.

Even in his final months, Mujica continued to support progressive politics, championing issues such as abortion rights, same-sex marriage, and the legalization of cannabis in Uruguay. In a November 2024 interview, Mujica described Orsi’s presidential win as the “reward” for his long political journey.

Mujica famously criticized consumerism and refused the lavish perks of office. He often appeared at official functions wearing sandals, chose to live in his humble farmhouse near Montevideo, and drove a 1987 Volkswagen Beetle, which became symbolic of his values.

From Armed Struggle to National Leadership

In the 1960s, Mujica co-founded the Tupamaros, a Marxist-Leninist urban guerrilla group that initially redistributed wealth through robberies, but eventually escalated to kidnappings, bombings, and assassinations.

During this time, he survived multiple gunshot wounds and escaped from prison in a dramatic mass breakout. Authorities recaptured him in 1972, and he spent the entirety of Uruguay’s 1973–1985 dictatorship in prison, enduring torture and long periods of solitary confinement.

After his release, Mujica transitioned to politics, co-founding the Movement of Popular Participation (MPP) in 1989, which became the largest faction within the left-wing Broad Front coalition. Voters elected him to parliament in 1995, and he later served as senator and agriculture minister before taking the presidency.

Bound by Uruguay’s term limits, Mujica served one five-year term and never sought re-election.

Mujica had no children and is survived by his wife, Lucía Topolansky, also a former guerrilla. His legacy as a revolutionary-turned-president who stayed true to his ideals continues to inspire political movements across Latin America and beyond.

Filed under

Jose Mujica Jose Mujica poorest president Latest world news

