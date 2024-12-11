Who Was Khalil Haqqani? Taliban Refugee Minister Killed In ISIS Suicide Bombing

Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban's minister for refugees and a prominent figure in the powerful Haqqani network, was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul that also claimed the lives of six others. The ISIS attack targeted the Ministry of Refugees, marking a significant loss for the Taliban since their return to power three years ago.

Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban’s minister for refugees, was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday. The attack, which targeted the Ministry of Refugees compound, claimed his life and that of six others. The bomber, disguised as a visitor, detonated an explosive device while Haqqani was engaged in administrative work, according to a spokesperson from the ministry.

Taliban’s Response

Taliban confirmed Haqqani’s death, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. A spokesperson for the group described the incident as an attack by ISIS, condemning the extremist organization for what they called a “cowardly attack.” Taliban criticized ISIS as a faction that “deceitfully professes Islam while declaring other Muslims to be infidels.” At the time of this report, ISIS had not taken responsibility for the bombing.

Haqqani’s death marks the most significant loss in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control three years ago. “We lost a very brave Mujahid,” said his nephew, Anas Haqqani, using the term for Taliban fighters. “We will never forget him and his sacrifice,” he added, speaking to Reuters.

Who was Khalil Haqqani?

Khalil Haqqani had been on the U.S. Specially Designated Global Terrorist list since 2011, with a reward of up to $5 million offered for information leading to him. He is also named on the United Nations Security Council’s 1988 Sanctions List.

Haqqani was a prominent figure within the Haqqani network, a powerful militant faction operating under the broader Taliban umbrella. This group has been responsible for numerous high-profile attacks throughout the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan. Despite being part of the Taliban, the Haqqani network operates independently, leading to tensions with other parts of the movement.

The Institute for the Study of War notes that while the Haqqani network is part of the Taliban, it conducts its own operations. Analysts at Chatham House, a UK-based think tank, highlight that strategic differences exist between leaders in Kabul and those in Kandahar, the latter being the spiritual and political center of the Taliban.

The Kabul leadership has shown a willingness to engage with the international community, contrasting with the more insular stance of the Kandahar-based leaders. According to Chatham House, Sirajuddin Haqqani, Khalil’s nephew and the current Taliban Interior Minister, even reached out to Western nations for training assistance for Afghanistan’s border forces. However, leaders in Kandahar have resisted such cooperation, fearing it would alienate their support base.

