Who Was Lindsey Graham? Trump’s Close Confidant And Iran War Advocate Dies At 71

US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away following a brief and sudden illness, his office confirmed in a statement early Sunday. Graham, a prominent Republican from South Carolina, was a fierce political operator, a close confidant of Donald Trump, and a notorious foreign policy hawk who long advocated for direct military confrontation with Iran. Throughout his career, Graham frequently defended aggressive US military postures, famously asserting that the US must never underestimate Tehran and should instead “crush them with force.”

From Trump Critic to Close Ally

First elected to the US Senate in 2002, Graham was campaigning for a fifth term at the time of his death. Though he briefly ran for president in 2016 and fiercely criticized Donald Trump at the time openly calling him “unfit for office”. He later pivoted to become one of Trump’s most unwavering allies. The two frequently met at the White House and were a regular pairing on the golf course. Graham consistently backed Trump’s pro-Israel platform and aggressively championed a hardline stance against Tehran. His warmongering rhetoric peaked earlier this year during escalating regional tensions, when he became one of the first lawmakers to openly support joint military action against Iran. Graham controversially claimed that to protect Israel, the US military needed to completely destroy Iran’s infrastructure.

A Lifetime of Aggressive Foreign Intervention

Graham’s reputation as an unapologetic war hawk spans decades. Since his time as a member of the US House of Representatives in the 1990s, he consistently backed maximum-pressure policies to limit Iran’s missile and nuclear programs. He rejected the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal negotiated under President Barack Obama, and later cheered Donald Trump’s decision to exit the accord and launch strikes on related sites. Over the years, Graham’s foreign policy remarks remained remarkably combative; he repeatedly demanded that the US military stop at nothing to make Iran “pay a heavy price,” ensuring they would never harbor a nuclear program.

Israeli Leaders Mourn “Great Friend”

Tributes poured in from around the world following the news of his death, particularly from Israeli leadership, who viewed Graham as a strongest ally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the late senator’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s defense. “Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend. Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable.”

Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham. In our recent meeting, I said, “Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.” Lindsey understood that the security… pic.twitter.com/JG2mUUAfFT — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 12, 2026

Israeli President Isaac Herzog echoed those sentiments: “I will forever remember his support for the State of Israel and his personal friendship. My thoughts are with Lindsey’s family and friends during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”

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