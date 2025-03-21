Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Who Was Osama Tabash, The Hamas Intelligence Chief In Gaza Killed By Israel?

Who Was Osama Tabash, The Hamas Intelligence Chief In Gaza Killed By Israel?

Osama Tabash, a senior Hamas intelligence operative, was killed in an Israeli military operation in southern Gaza, dealing a blow to the group's strategic capabilities. His role in surveillance and targeting made him a key figure in Hamas’s military operations.

Who Was Osama Tabash, The Hamas Intelligence Chief In Gaza Killed By Israel?

Israeli forces killed Hamas intelligence chief Osama Tabash in Gaza, delivering a blow to the group's surveillance and attack operations.


Israeli security forces have killed Osama Tabash, the head of Hamas’s military intelligence, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced in a joint statement on Friday.

Tabash was a senior Hamas operative who held multiple high-ranking positions within the organization, including serving as a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade and leading Hamas’s surveillance and targeting unit.

Who was Osama Tabash?

Tabash played a significant role in Hamas’s military operations over the years. He was involved in orchestrating and directing several attacks against Israel, including the 2005 suicide bombing at the Gush Katif junction in the Gaza Strip, which killed Shin Bet coordinator Oded Sharon.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, he was instrumental in formulating Hamas’s combat strategy, particularly in southern Gaza. He was responsible for coordinating military intelligence efforts and overseeing Hamas’s activities in the region.

Osama Tabash Had a Key Role in Surveillance and Targeting

Tabash led Hamas’s surveillance and targeting unit, which gathered visual intelligence for identifying and attacking targets in both Israel and Gaza. His unit played a pivotal role in planning infiltration points and targeting strategies during the October 7 attack on Israeli communities in the south.

Over the past year, he was actively engaged in rebuilding Hamas’s military capabilities following damage sustained during the ongoing war. He was also involved in troop-building efforts and intelligence gathering to monitor IDF operations and direct attacks against Israeli forces.

IDF: A Major Blow to Hamas

Israeli officials have described Tabash’s killing as a significant setback for Hamas’s intelligence operations. The IDF stated that his elimination would severely disrupt Hamas’s ability to gather intelligence and coordinate attacks on Israeli troops.

Throughout the war, Tabash’s unit was responsible for tracking Israeli military movements within Gaza, directing attacks on IDF forces, and shaping Hamas’s strategic perception of the Israeli military.

Israel Warns of Further Escalation

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has now entered its fourth day, with ground forces expanding operations in both the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has signaled an intensification of military efforts, warning that operations against Hamas will escalate. Speaking on Friday, Katz emphasized that Israel will apply “all military and civilian pressure, including evacuation of the Gaza population south and implementing United States President Donald Trump’s voluntary migration plan for Gaza residents.”

Who Was Osama Tabash, The Hamas Intelligence Chief In Gaza Killed By Israel?
