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Home > World News > Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz has died under suspicious circumstances in Islamabad.

LeT Commander Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz has died under mysterious circumstances at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.
LeT Commander Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz has died under mysterious circumstances at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 17:29 IST

Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz, a senior commander of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) died under mysterious circumstances at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan. According to reports, Qari Saeed had arrived at the Quba Mosque in Islamabad to offer prayers. The footage indicates that he picked up his bag and began walking toward the main prayer hall. However, as he sat down to remove his footwear near the entrance, he suddenly collapsed onto the floor. Passersby and fellow operatives attempted to assist him, but he died on the spot. 

Who Was Lashkar Commander Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz?

Qari Saeed had been closely associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed since the 1990s and held a crucial operational position within the outfit’s hierarchy. He specifically headed the Shoba-e-Warsa-e-Shohada, the department responsible for managing the families of militants. In this role, he was tasked with maintaining direct contact with these families, managing pensions, and providing financial assistance to those whose relatives were killed during encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. As Lashkar heavily relies on these welfare networks to sustain morale among its active militants deployed against Indian security forces, his death strikes a major blow to the group’s internal support structure and is expected to create significant anxiety across their terrorist network.

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Lashkar Commander Qari Saeed had Food at Unfamiliar Eatery

Reports suggest that prior to arriving at the mosque, Qari Saeed had consumed food at an unfamiliar location. Authorities in Pakistan have not yet officially clarified the exact cause of his death, giving rise to heavy speculation regarding potential poisoning or target elimination.  

A Surge in Mysterious Deaths of Terror Operatives

The unexpected death of Qari Saeed adds to a growing list of anti-India terror operatives who have died or been assassinated under unexplained circumstances across Pakistan in recent years. Intelligence reports highlight growing panic within Pakistani terror groups, with Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders admitting in circulating videos that dozens of high-ranking terrorists have been systematically targeted and eliminated by unknown assailants across key cities including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Karachi, and Muzaffarabad.

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Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Lashkar-e-Taiba commander deathLeT commander deathQari Saeed Abdul AzizQari Saeed deathTerrorist dies in Pakistan

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Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

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Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque
Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque
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