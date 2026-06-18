Who Was Romanch Mahajan? 18-Year-Old Indian Tourist Dies In Tragic Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Accident In New York City

An 18-year-old tourist from India, identified by US media reports as Romanch Mahajan, died after being thrown from a horse-drawn carriage in New York City’s Central Park when the horse suddenly bolted. It was just before 3 PM on Wednesday when Mahajan was riding with three other passengers. He was thrown to the ground and taken to a hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. No medical treatment was offered to the other passengers. The unexpected incident has sparked renewed calls for the safety of horse-drawn carriages in the tourist hotspot.

What Happened Here?

The horse ran off after the driver took a few photos of the passengers, investigators and union representatives said. Carriage industry workers’ union, Transport Workers Union (TWU), said the horse had been employed in Central Park for about 6 weeks at best. The driver lost control when the animal suddenly ran into the street, causing a scene of confusion as the carriage raced down the park, Union officials said. The operator ran in behind the car and the race was seen in dramatic times as the carriage was unable to control its pace. Two passengers were reported to have jumped from the moving carriage and a runaway carriage crashed into another carriage and then overturned. They said officials did not report any injuries to the horse, which was named Sampson, and it continues to be in stable condition.

Who Was Romanch Mahajan?

Romanch Mahajan, recognized by The New York Times, was in New York City from India on Tuesday, June 16. During his visit, he and his family, which included his parents and younger brother, enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage ride. At one point during the ride, Mahajan requested that the driver take a picture of their group, prompting the driver to halt the carriage.

The incident has reignited the debate from animal rights activists and public safety officials to end the use of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. The Central Park Conservancy was ‘absolutely devastated’ by Mahajan’s death and reiterated its call to phase out the industry, which it described as ‘outdated and unsafe in a high-traffic urban area’. The death of the other carriage horse has come just a week after it, causing fresh anxieties, died while at work in the park.

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