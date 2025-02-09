Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Was Sam Nujoma? Namibia’s Founding Father Dies At 95

Sam Nujoma was one of the founding members of the South West Africa People's Organization, the liberation movement that fought for the freedom of Namibia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Was Sam Nujoma? Namibia’s Founding Father Dies At 95


Namibian revolutionary leader who ensured that Namibia became an independent nation and subsequently the first head of state until he stepped down has passed away at 95 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nujoma died in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, after a period of three weeks of illness due to a situation that could not be reversed, as confirmed from the statement from the desk of the current president of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba.

‘Founding Father’

Nujoma’s legacy is linked to Namibia’s long fight for independence from South Africa under the apartheid system. He was one of the founding members of the South West Africa People’s Organization, the liberation movement that fought for the freedom of Namibia. Nujoma led this fight tirelessly until it finally ended in the granting of Namibia’s independence in 1990. Nujoma was the first president of independent Namibia, serving the country from 1990 until his retirement in 2005.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Commonly branded as Namibia’s “founding father,” Nujoma was a unifying force immediately after independence, leading the country in the transition toward democracy and stability. Many Namibians remember him fondly as a father figure whose leadership ensured national healing and reconciliation for a country still reeling under years of colonial and apartheid rule. His policy of national reconciliation played a key role in ensuring peace and stability, encouraging the white minority community to remain in the country and contribute to its economic development.

Mbumba praised Nujoma’s vision and leadership, saying that he inspired the nation “to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors.” He added, “Our founding father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country.”

Nujoma played a key role in ensuring that Namibia’s new democratic constitution embraced inclusivity and respect for all citizens. Under his leadership, the country embraced the values of reconciliation, while Nujoma advocated for women’s rights, children’s welfare, and equal opportunities for all Namibians. He also introduced policies requiring fathers to contribute to the upkeep of children born out of wedlock, a groundbreaking move for gender equality.

With Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, and Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Nujoma is among the last generation of fighters for the restoration of independence in Africa. Above all, his commitment to the African continent and unity in independence configured his policies domestically and internationally.

‘The epitome of courage’

The African leaders hailed Nujoma, describing him as “the epitome of courage,” the chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said. He further added that Nujoma was persistent in his dream for a free Namibia and a united Africa. Kenya’s President William Ruto acknowledged him as a “visionary leader who dedicated his life to the liberation and development of his country.”

Even after stepping down from the presidency, Nujoma continued to lead the SWAPO party until his retirement in 2007. He remains a prominent figure in Namibia’s political scene. His retirement did not signal the end of his influence because his contributions to Namibia’s growth and political development continue to shape the country today.

While Nujoma’s leadership was foundational in establishing Namibia’s independence and governance, his legacy is not without controversy. Known for his Marxist inclinations and occasional autocratic tendencies, Nujoma’s presidency was marked by a fierce rhetoric against Western powers and a strong stance on certain moral issues, such as his opposition to homosexuality. Yet, despite these more contentious aspects of his rule, Nujoma’s contributions to the nation’s peace and stability after independence remain central to his legacy.

Born in 1929 in a small village in northwestern Namibia, Nujoma’s journey from a poor farm boy to an influential political figure was shaped by his early experiences with apartheid and his exposure to African liberation movements. His political consciousness awakened as a teenager when he moved to Walvis Bay, a harbor town under apartheid rule, where he joined the resistance against racial segregation. In 1960, he left his family to live in exile and began his journey as president of SWAPO, eventually launching an armed struggle for independence.

Nujoma’s leadership brought Namibia into a new era after independence, emphasizing both national development and international solidarity. He led his country through the complexities of nation-building, balancing the needs of a diverse society while facing the challenges of economic growth and global politics.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Hails Trump, Says His Gaza Plan Is Novel And Correct Approach

Filed under

Namibia Sam Nujoma

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ravindra Jadeja Bowls An Over In Just 73 Seconds During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Ravindra Jadeja Bowls An Over In Just 73 Seconds During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners In Exchange For Hostages

Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners In Exchange For Hostages

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes 8th Indian To Captain 50 ODIs, Eyes Record-Breaking Win

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes 8th Indian To Captain 50 ODIs, Eyes...

After BJP’s Victory, Delhi’s Mustafabad To Be Renamed Shivpuri Or Shiv Vihar – Is This Religious Politics?

After BJP’s Victory, Delhi’s Mustafabad To Be Renamed Shivpuri Or Shiv Vihar – Is This...

Man Brutally Murdered On RTV Bus In Delhi Over Spilled Food, ‘Wounds On Private Parts’

Man Brutally Murdered On RTV Bus In Delhi Over Spilled Food, ‘Wounds On Private Parts’

Entertainment

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox