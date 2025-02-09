Who Was Sam Nujoma? Namibia’s Founding Father Dies At 95

Sam Nujoma was one of the founding members of the South West Africa People's Organization, the liberation movement that fought for the freedom of Namibia.

Namibian revolutionary leader who ensured that Namibia became an independent nation and subsequently the first head of state until he stepped down has passed away at 95 years.

Nujoma died in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, after a period of three weeks of illness due to a situation that could not be reversed, as confirmed from the statement from the desk of the current president of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba.

‘Founding Father’

Nujoma’s legacy is linked to Namibia’s long fight for independence from South Africa under the apartheid system. He was one of the founding members of the South West Africa People’s Organization, the liberation movement that fought for the freedom of Namibia. Nujoma led this fight tirelessly until it finally ended in the granting of Namibia’s independence in 1990. Nujoma was the first president of independent Namibia, serving the country from 1990 until his retirement in 2005.

Commonly branded as Namibia’s “founding father,” Nujoma was a unifying force immediately after independence, leading the country in the transition toward democracy and stability. Many Namibians remember him fondly as a father figure whose leadership ensured national healing and reconciliation for a country still reeling under years of colonial and apartheid rule. His policy of national reconciliation played a key role in ensuring peace and stability, encouraging the white minority community to remain in the country and contribute to its economic development.

Mbumba praised Nujoma’s vision and leadership, saying that he inspired the nation “to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors.” He added, “Our founding father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country.”

Nujoma played a key role in ensuring that Namibia’s new democratic constitution embraced inclusivity and respect for all citizens. Under his leadership, the country embraced the values of reconciliation, while Nujoma advocated for women’s rights, children’s welfare, and equal opportunities for all Namibians. He also introduced policies requiring fathers to contribute to the upkeep of children born out of wedlock, a groundbreaking move for gender equality.

With Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, and Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Nujoma is among the last generation of fighters for the restoration of independence in Africa. Above all, his commitment to the African continent and unity in independence configured his policies domestically and internationally.

‘The epitome of courage’

The African leaders hailed Nujoma, describing him as “the epitome of courage,” the chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said. He further added that Nujoma was persistent in his dream for a free Namibia and a united Africa. Kenya’s President William Ruto acknowledged him as a “visionary leader who dedicated his life to the liberation and development of his country.”

Even after stepping down from the presidency, Nujoma continued to lead the SWAPO party until his retirement in 2007. He remains a prominent figure in Namibia’s political scene. His retirement did not signal the end of his influence because his contributions to Namibia’s growth and political development continue to shape the country today.

While Nujoma’s leadership was foundational in establishing Namibia’s independence and governance, his legacy is not without controversy. Known for his Marxist inclinations and occasional autocratic tendencies, Nujoma’s presidency was marked by a fierce rhetoric against Western powers and a strong stance on certain moral issues, such as his opposition to homosexuality. Yet, despite these more contentious aspects of his rule, Nujoma’s contributions to the nation’s peace and stability after independence remain central to his legacy.

Born in 1929 in a small village in northwestern Namibia, Nujoma’s journey from a poor farm boy to an influential political figure was shaped by his early experiences with apartheid and his exposure to African liberation movements. His political consciousness awakened as a teenager when he moved to Walvis Bay, a harbor town under apartheid rule, where he joined the resistance against racial segregation. In 1960, he left his family to live in exile and began his journey as president of SWAPO, eventually launching an armed struggle for independence.

Nujoma’s leadership brought Namibia into a new era after independence, emphasizing both national development and international solidarity. He led his country through the complexities of nation-building, balancing the needs of a diverse society while facing the challenges of economic growth and global politics.

