Who Was Sana Yousaf? 17-Year-Old TikTok Star Shot Dead In Islamabad, Attacker Escapes After Entering Home, Firing From Close Range

A 17-year-old TikToker, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad’s G-13 Sector on Monday, under the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station.

Police sources revealed that an unidentified attacker entered Sana’s house and fired at her from close range before escaping.

Originally from Chitral, Sana had gained popularity on TikTok. Authorities shifted her body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are actively working on the case, though they have not yet arrested any suspects. According to officials, the shooter may have been present in the house as a guest before committing the crime. “The assailant entered the residence, fired multiple shots, and fled immediately,” said a police spokesperson.

A young woman Sana Yousaf full of dreams, hope, and courage was silenced simply for daring to exist online. Her presence on social media was met with violence, and her life was stolen in cold blood. She deserved to live. To thrive. To speak. We must mourn her. And we must rise. pic.twitter.com/GpTSHq3w4D — Shahveer (@zarahattky) June 2, 2025

This country is so fucked up this innocent girl name sana yousaf was just 17 and shot dead by some mfs at her home pretending to be their guests idk what’s going on in this country but this is breaking me down in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/ia4DZIf0If — Mia Patisa🦋 (@AiniiTime) June 2, 2025

These days, your biggest enemy might be your own blood. Sana Yousuf was killed by her matric failed cousin , blinded by fake honor. Jealousy runs deeper in families than we think. Stay alert. Even from your own. pic.twitter.com/yduu1t9rRx — Doctor Fatima (@Doc_fatima_) June 2, 2025

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited,)