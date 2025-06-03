Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Was Sana Yousaf? 17-Year-Old TikTok Star Shot Dead In Islamabad, Attacker Escapes After Entering Home, Firing From Close Range

Who Was Sana Yousaf? 17-Year-Old TikTok Star Shot Dead In Islamabad, Attacker Escapes After Entering Home, Firing From Close Range

Police sources revealed that an unidentified attacker entered Sana’s house and fired at her from close range before escaping.

Who Was Sana Yousaf? 17-Year-Old TikTok Star Shot Dead In Islamabad, Attacker Escapes After Entering Home, Firing From Close Range

Sana Yousaf


A 17-year-old TikToker, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad’s G-13 Sector on Monday, under the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station.

Police sources revealed that an unidentified attacker entered Sana’s house and fired at her from close range before escaping.

Originally from Chitral, Sana had gained popularity on TikTok. Authorities shifted her body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are actively working on the case, though they have not yet arrested any suspects. According to officials, the shooter may have been present in the house as a guest before committing the crime. “The assailant entered the residence, fired multiple shots, and fled immediately,” said a police spokesperson.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited,)

Filed under

islamabad Sana Yousaf tik tok star shot dead

newsx

‘Biyah Kab Hua?’ Cute Interaction Between Tejaswi Yadav And Khan Sir In His Reception In...
The long wait is finally

RCB Or PBKS: Did Sehwag Just Decide Who Won’t Win The IPL 2025 Final?
In a strong diplomatic bo

Brazil Backs India’s Operation Sindoor, Condemns Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism: Tejasvi Surya
Tourists Flee As Italy's

Caught On Cam: Tourist Run For Their Lives After Mount Etna, One Of World’s Active...
newsx

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed Again: Malik Ahmed Khan Captured With Sons Of LeT Chief Hafiz...
Imane Khelif

Will Imane Khelif’s Olympic Gold Be Revoked After Leaked Medical Lab Report Reveals Boxer Is...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Biyah Kab Hua?’ Cute Interaction Between Tejaswi Yadav And Khan Sir In His Reception In Patna, Watch

‘Biyah Kab Hua?’ Cute Interaction Between Tejaswi Yadav And Khan Sir In His Reception In...

RCB Or PBKS: Did Sehwag Just Decide Who Won’t Win The IPL 2025 Final?

RCB Or PBKS: Did Sehwag Just Decide Who Won’t Win The IPL 2025 Final?

Brazil Backs India’s Operation Sindoor, Condemns Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism: Tejasvi Surya

Brazil Backs India’s Operation Sindoor, Condemns Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism: Tejasvi Surya

Caught On Cam: Tourist Run For Their Lives After Mount Etna, One Of World’s Active Volcano, Erupts With Superheated Gases, Ash, And Rocks

Caught On Cam: Tourist Run For Their Lives After Mount Etna, One Of World’s Active...

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed Again: Malik Ahmed Khan Captured With Sons Of LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed Again: Malik Ahmed Khan Captured With Sons Of LeT Chief Hafiz...

Entertainment

Who Is Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja? Suspect Accused Of Killing Jonathan Joss; Husband Says Attack Was Hate-Motivated

Who Is Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja? Suspect Accused Of Killing Jonathan Joss; Husband Says Attack Was

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire Heiress In France

Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed As Thailand’s Opal Chuangsri Steals the Show

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth