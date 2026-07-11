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Home > World News > Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien? Indian-Orgin Google Tech Leader Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute

Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien? Indian-Orgin Google Tech Leader Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute

Indian-origin tech leader and former Google engineering manager Sheetal Wrzesien was shot dead by her husband during a domestic dispute at her Georgia home.

Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien? Indian-Orgin Google Tech Leader Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 21:46 IST

In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin technology leader was allegedly shot dead after a domestic dispute turned violent at her residence in Cobb County, Georgia. According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when a fatal shooting resulted in the death of 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien and left her son severely injured with critical gunshot wounds. Law enforcement authorities have detained her husband for allegedly killing his wife following a domestic confrontation between the couple.

Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien?

Wrzesien was a highly respected figure in the Atlanta technology landscape, boasting over two decades of experience in the global technology sector. She was working as an engineering leader at Google. A graduate with a degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, the 57-year-old Wrzesien had previously led large-scale mobile and e-commerce digital transformations for major American retail corporations, including The Home Depot. Her killing has sent shockwaves across the local Georgia community and the international technology sector.

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What Led to Wrzesien’s Death?

According to the police, shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, gunfire was reported at the family’s residence on Laurel Creek Trail near Smyrna. Upon reaching the scene, authorities found her 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, outside the house suffering from critical gunshot wounds. Inside the home, officers discovered Sheetal Wrzesien, who had sustained multiple ballistic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Reports claim that the shooting stemmed from an escalating domestic dispute within the household.

Who Has Been Arrested Over Wrzesien’s Death?

According to reports, police arrested her husband, 56-year-old Kirk B. Wrzesien, at the residence without incident. The Cobb County Police Department confirmed that the shooting was a domestic violence incident and posed no threat to the public. Kirk B. Wrzesien faces multiple felony charges over the murder, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Also Read: 15 Indians Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam; Indian Embassy Sets Up Helplines

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Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien? Indian-Orgin Google Tech Leader Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute
Tags: Georgia domestic violence shootingIndian origin tech leader killed USJason Wrzesien gunshot woundsKirk B Wrzesien arrestSheetal Wrzesien Google

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Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien? Indian-Orgin Google Tech Leader Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute

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Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien? Indian-Orgin Google Tech Leader Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute
Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien? Indian-Orgin Google Tech Leader Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute
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