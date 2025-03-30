Home
  Who Was Terry Dolan? US Bank Executive Presumed Dead In Brooklyn Park Plane Crash

Who Was Terry Dolan? US Bank Executive Presumed Dead In Brooklyn Park Plane Crash

Terry Dolan, a top US Bank executive, is believed to have died in a tragic plane crash on Saturday. The single-engine aircraft crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, reportedly killing Dolan, who was the only person aboard.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft involved in the crash was a SOCATA TBM7. The plane took off from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, heading towards Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis. Unfortunately, it crashed into a house before reaching its destination. While Dolan is presumed dead, the person inside the house miraculously escaped unhurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Who Was Terry Dolan?

Terry Dolan, 63, was the Vice Chair and Chief Administration Officer (CAO) of US Bank. He had been with the financial institution for over 26 years, joining in 1998 and holding various leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer. Dolan also led the bank’s wealth management and investment services division.

As CAO, Dolan played a crucial role in shaping US Bank’s corporate strategy, marketing, and analytics. Beyond his corporate achievements, he was deeply involved in philanthropy. He served on the board of directors for the Killebrew Thompson Memorial and contributed to charitable organizations such as Catholic Charities, the Minnesota Opera, Artspace, and The Minneapolis Foundation.

US Bank Responds to the Tragic Incident

Following the accident, US Bank released a statement acknowledging that the plane was registered to Terry Dolan.

“We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer,” the statement read. “At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident.”

Investigation and Further Updates

Authorities, including the FAA and NTSB, are actively investigating the crash to determine the cause. More details are expected in the coming days as officials analyze flight records, weather conditions, and aircraft performance leading up to the accident.

The financial and business community, along with Dolan’s family, friends, and colleagues, are mourning the loss of a seasoned leader and generous philanthropist. His contributions to US Bank and the broader community will be remembered.

