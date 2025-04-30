Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing Organs

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who vanished during a reporting trip in August 2023, has been confirmed dead after months in Russian captivity. Her body, returned in a prisoner exchange, showed signs of torture and mutilation, raising grave concerns over her treatment and cause of death.

The body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity after being held incommunicado for months, has been returned to Ukraine bearing clear signs of torture, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.

Forensic experts concluded that Roshchyna sustained numerous injuries while still alive. Yuriy Belousov, head of the war crimes department at the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, stated that the examination revealed “numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment… including abrasions and hemorrhages on various parts of the body, a broken rib and possible traces of electric shock.”

The findings are consistent with previously documented methods of torture used by Russian authorities against detained Ukrainians.

Victoria Roshchyna: Body Identified Through Repeated DNA Testing

Roshchyna had gone missing during a reporting trip in August 2023. Her body was returned to Ukraine in February as part of a body exchange with Russia. Despite being labeled as “an unidentified male” when returned from Russian custody, repeated DNA analyses confirmed the body was that of Victoria Roshchyna.

Due to the condition of her remains, forensic teams were unable to establish an exact cause of death. However, Belousov noted that Ukraine is cooperating with international forensic experts in hopes of uncovering further details.

Missing Organs Spark Further Concern

Colleagues at Ukrainska Pravda raised additional concerns, stating that Roshchyna’s body was returned with several organs missing. Investigators examining her remains reported the absence of her brain, eyeballs, and part of her trachea—an omission they believe may have been an attempt to conceal the cause of death.

CNN has reached out to the Russian Federal Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, and to Russia’s penitentiary services for comment.

Victoria Roshchyna Took Dangerous Assignment

Roshchyna was last heard from while reporting from a Russian-occupied region of Ukraine—an assignment fraught with risk. Her former editor at Hromadske, journalist Evgeniya Motorevskaya, said, “She was determined to do her job as best as she could.”

Her disappearance in August 2023 triggered immediate concern. Her father raised the alarm after she stopped responding to messages. For nine agonizing months, her family remained in the dark until Russian authorities finally admitted they were holding her in detention.

Held Without Trial in Infamous Detention Center

Like thousands of other Ukrainian civilians, Roshchyna was abducted by Russian forces in occupied Ukraine and deported to Russia, where she was held without charge or trial. In September 2024, the 27-year-old journalist died in custody—though her family only learned of her death a month later through an official notification from Russian authorities.

According to Petro Yatsenko, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Roshchyna died while being transferred from a detention center in Taganrog to Moscow. The transfer was reportedly in preparation for her release as part of a prisoner exchange.

The detention facility in Taganrog is notorious for its harsh conditions. Former detainees have described to CNN the physical and psychological abuse they endured, including starvation, neglect, and denial of medical care.

International Media Join Investigation

Following the announcement of her death, Ukrainska Pravda collaborated with over a dozen international media organizations to reconstruct Roshchyna’s final months. The joint investigation involved interviews with dozens of former prisoners, prison staff, and human rights advocates.

Their findings outlined the cruel and inhumane conditions Roshchyna faced, shedding light on the grim reality endured by many Ukrainians detained by Russia.

