Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing Organs

Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing Organs

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who vanished during a reporting trip in August 2023, has been confirmed dead after months in Russian captivity. Her body, returned in a prisoner exchange, showed signs of torture and mutilation, raising grave concerns over her treatment and cause of death.

Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing Organs

The body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, returned from Russian custody, shows signs of torture, raising human rights concerns.


The body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity after being held incommunicado for months, has been returned to Ukraine bearing clear signs of torture, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.

Forensic experts concluded that Roshchyna sustained numerous injuries while still alive. Yuriy Belousov, head of the war crimes department at the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, stated that the examination revealed “numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment… including abrasions and hemorrhages on various parts of the body, a broken rib and possible traces of electric shock.”

The findings are consistent with previously documented methods of torture used by Russian authorities against detained Ukrainians.

Victoria Roshchyna: Body Identified Through Repeated DNA Testing

Roshchyna had gone missing during a reporting trip in August 2023. Her body was returned to Ukraine in February as part of a body exchange with Russia. Despite being labeled as “an unidentified male” when returned from Russian custody, repeated DNA analyses confirmed the body was that of Victoria Roshchyna.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Due to the condition of her remains, forensic teams were unable to establish an exact cause of death. However, Belousov noted that Ukraine is cooperating with international forensic experts in hopes of uncovering further details.

Missing Organs Spark Further Concern

Colleagues at Ukrainska Pravda raised additional concerns, stating that Roshchyna’s body was returned with several organs missing. Investigators examining her remains reported the absence of her brain, eyeballs, and part of her trachea—an omission they believe may have been an attempt to conceal the cause of death.

CNN has reached out to the Russian Federal Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, and to Russia’s penitentiary services for comment.

Victoria Roshchyna Took Dangerous Assignment

Roshchyna was last heard from while reporting from a Russian-occupied region of Ukraine—an assignment fraught with risk. Her former editor at Hromadske, journalist Evgeniya Motorevskaya, said, “She was determined to do her job as best as she could.”

Her disappearance in August 2023 triggered immediate concern. Her father raised the alarm after she stopped responding to messages. For nine agonizing months, her family remained in the dark until Russian authorities finally admitted they were holding her in detention.

Held Without Trial in Infamous Detention Center

Like thousands of other Ukrainian civilians, Roshchyna was abducted by Russian forces in occupied Ukraine and deported to Russia, where she was held without charge or trial. In September 2024, the 27-year-old journalist died in custody—though her family only learned of her death a month later through an official notification from Russian authorities.

According to Petro Yatsenko, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Roshchyna died while being transferred from a detention center in Taganrog to Moscow. The transfer was reportedly in preparation for her release as part of a prisoner exchange.

The detention facility in Taganrog is notorious for its harsh conditions. Former detainees have described to CNN the physical and psychological abuse they endured, including starvation, neglect, and denial of medical care.

International Media Join Investigation

Following the announcement of her death, Ukrainska Pravda collaborated with over a dozen international media organizations to reconstruct Roshchyna’s final months. The joint investigation involved interviews with dozens of former prisoners, prison staff, and human rights advocates.

Their findings outlined the cruel and inhumane conditions Roshchyna faced, shedding light on the grim reality endured by many Ukrainians detained by Russia.

Also Read: Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say

Filed under

Ukrainian Journalist Victoria Roshchyna

Syrian Druze caught in ri

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?
The body of Ukrainian jou

Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing...
newsx

Yogi Adityanath Hails Caste Census As Step Toward Inclusive Governance
US Secretary of State Mar

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Urges...
newsx

Caste Census Gets Congress Nod: Mallikarjun Kharge Says It’s a Long-Standing Demand
newsx

Rajnath Singh Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision, Calls It Empowerment Step
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?

Yogi Adityanath Hails Caste Census As Step Toward Inclusive Governance

Yogi Adityanath Hails Caste Census As Step Toward Inclusive Governance

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Urges India, Pakistan To De-escalate

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Urges...

Caste Census Gets Congress Nod: Mallikarjun Kharge Says It’s a Long-Standing Demand

Caste Census Gets Congress Nod: Mallikarjun Kharge Says It’s a Long-Standing Demand

Rajnath Singh Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision, Calls It Empowerment Step

Rajnath Singh Applauds Union Cabinet’s Caste Census Decision, Calls It Empowerment Step

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After