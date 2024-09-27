Home
Who Will Be The NEW Prime Minister Of Japan?

Who Will Be The NEW Prime Minister Of Japan?

In the latest update,  Shigeru Ishiba, 67, is chosen to be the Japan‘s next prime minister by the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday. He is a former defense minister known for his plain-spoken opinions. This election marks his victory after four previous attempts to lead the party.

Ishiba’s win came in a runoff against Sanae Takaichi, a strong contender in the race. In a close vote at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo, Ishiba secured 215 votes, defeating Takaichi, who received 194. Known for his straightforward views and keen interest in military matters, Ishiba is set to officially replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next Tuesday.

Also Read: To Curb Gun Violence In US, Joe Biden Introduces Gun Laws, Says, ‘It’s Our Job To Do Better’

Kishida, who had served for three years, decided to step down due to low public approval ratings. His government faced criticism over rising inflation and several political finance scandals, despite his efforts to strengthen Japan’s defense budget and improve relations with neighboring South Korea.

 

