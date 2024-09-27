He is a former defense minister known for his plain-spoken opinions. This election marks his victory after four previous attempts to lead the party.

In the latest update, Shigeru Ishiba, 67, is chosen to be the Japan‘s next prime minister by the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday. He is a former defense minister known for his plain-spoken opinions. This election marks his victory after four previous attempts to lead the party.

Ishiba’s win came in a runoff against Sanae Takaichi, a strong contender in the race. In a close vote at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo, Ishiba secured 215 votes, defeating Takaichi, who received 194. Known for his straightforward views and keen interest in military matters, Ishiba is set to officially replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next Tuesday.

Kishida, who had served for three years, decided to step down due to low public approval ratings. His government faced criticism over rising inflation and several political finance scandals, despite his efforts to strengthen Japan’s defense budget and improve relations with neighboring South Korea.