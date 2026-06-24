Who Will Control Iran’s Unfrozen Billions? Tehran And Washington Offer Conflicting Answers

The US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, stated that a major chunk of unfrozen Iranian funds will be spent on buying American food and medicine, even though the Iranian officials claim that such an agreement hasn’t been made at all by Iran. Talking to CNBC, Bessent said, “Any money that the Iranians get is going to be used, first, for the benefit of the Iranian people.” He added that the US Treasury Department would oversee how the funds are allocated, with Qatar expected to play a role in the process.

Bessent says funds will be used for US goods

Explaining the proposed arrangement, Bessent stated, “A very large percentage of it will go to buy US foodstuffs and medicine,” adding, “So we will be recycling the money back into US products.”

His remarks come as reports from Iranian state media claim that Washington has agreed to release USD 12 billion in frozen Iranian funds and temporarily suspend sanctions on Iranian oil exports as part of a broader understanding between the two countries.

JD Vance outlines US-Qatar oversight plan

US Vice President JD Vance said the assets had not yet been unfrozen but stressed that, if released, the funds would not be allowed to support terrorism and could instead be used to purchase American goods such as soybeans.

Vance said US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, along with Qatar, had developed “a very interesting solution” to ensure the money was not misused. He added, “If there is any frozen Iranian asset that is unfrozen, then we have approval over that process; the Qataris have approval over that process.”

Iran rejects foreign control over its assets

However, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, strongly rejected the claim that any foreign government would have authority over Tehran’s assets. “Iran is the only country that will decide what to do with its assets, which are going to be defrozen,” Bahreini told reporters in Geneva. He added, “So I reject any claim that there would be any role for any other country to have an influence on those decisions or on those processes.”

Bahreini, who participated in talks at the Burgenstock complex in Switzerland, said the issue must be viewed in the context of decades of sanctions and asset freezes imposed on Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran says outside role limited to technical arrangements

The dispute over frozen assets is part of a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington that opens the door for 60 days of negotiations on wider issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief.

While saying the assets would be unfrozen “very soon,” Bahreini stressed that foreign involvement would be limited. “There are some technical arrangements which should be made by the United States and by Qatar, because the assets have been frozen by the United States, and at least some parts of those assets are in Qatar.”

“Definitely there is a role for them, but that role is limited to these technical aspects of defreezing of assets,” he said, before reiterating Iran’s position: “Certainly, Iran does not allow them to have further influence on the other processes… That is something Iran and only Iran will decide.”

(with inputs from ANI)

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