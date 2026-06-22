Who Will Replace Keir Starmer? Meet The Labour Party Leader Set To Become Next UK Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is likely to resign today, Monday, June 22. The reports were earlier confirmed by US President Donald Trump. The resignation will pay way for rival Andy Burnham to take charge of the country. If she leaves the office, this would be the seventh leader to run the country within a decade. Starmer was elected as British Prime Minister in 2024 after a landslide victory. However, he has faced several setbacks in the recent weeks, starting with the big loss in the local elections in which Nigel Farage led conservatives sweeped the polls. The latest blow in Starmer’s leadership came last week when Burnham won a seat in parliament. This paid way for him to formally challenge the embattled Starmer, whose popularity has plummeted recently.

Less than two years after Starmer won a landslide election victory that promised to end Britain’s chaotic politics, one source said the prime minister had spent the weekend considering whether to step aside or fight a leadership contest. Skills minister Jacqui Smith told Times Radio early on Monday that she would have liked Starmer to stay on but he had been weighing what was best for the country, due to the “pressure that is being brought upon him”.

Why Is Keir Starmer Resigning?

The threat to Starmer, which has been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, decisively won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party which has led national opinion polls for more than a year.

That victory gave hope to Labour lawmakers that Burnham, a career politician known for his communication skills, could transform the fortunes of a party that has lost support under Starmer, whose popularity ratings have sunk to the lowest for any British leader. But the widely expected change of leader is not without risk.

Beyond saying that the country needs fundamental change and to bring down the cost of living, Burnham has yet to make clear his approach to foreign affairs, the economy and defence.

Like Starmer he could find he has little room to manoeuvre, hemmed in by bond market investors opposed to any additional borrowing, and confronted by an angry electorate who believe the country is not working properly. Britain already has the highest borrowing costs in the Group of Seven wealthy nations due to its high debt and interest payments, years of anaemic economic growth, its struggles to cut spending and the need to invest in areas like defence.

Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As UK Prime Minister?

Burnham won a by-election in the northern English constituency of Makerfield after nearly a decade outside Westminster as mayor of Greater Manchester, one of Britain’s biggest cities.

The 56-year-old wants to draw on lessons from Manchester’s rapid economic rise to rewire Britain’s economy, dogged by stop-start growth and strained public finances.

Burnham’s vision is clearest on devolution: accelerating the shift of power away from London, which has increasingly dominated Britain’s economy in recent decades.

While some power has been decentralised over the last 30 years – to parliaments for Scotland and Wales and elected city-region mayors among others – progress on shifting economic levers such as control over infrastructure spending or taxation has been limited.

That leaves Britain as one of the most financially centralised countries in the developed world, according to OECD data. Economists say this has widened inequality between London and elsewhere.

Burnham has vowed to reshape Britain’s financial architecture by giving communities direct control over the things that shape daily life: housing, utilities, transport and education.

He cites Manchester’s integrated Bee Network – a system that has drawn people back into public transport – as Manchesterism in action.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Why Is Keir Starmer Resigning? Rebellion Brewing Inside Labour Party