Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating the deadly October 2023 assault on Israel, has been killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza. Sinwar, 61, had managed to evade capture for over a year after the attack, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis and led to over 250 hostages being taken into Gaza. His death marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, leaving a leadership vacuum within Hamas.

Sinwar had a tumultuous history, spending two decades in Israeli prisons before returning to Gaza, where he emerged as a leading figure in Hamas. With a bounty of $400,000 placed on his head by Israeli authorities, he became a prime target as Israel intensified its operations against Hamas leadership. Despite numerous airstrikes aimed at him, Sinwar remained hidden within the extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza.

The Implications of His Death

Sinwar’s killing raises critical questions about the future of Hamas and who will assume leadership in this volatile phase of the Gaza war. Several potential successors have emerged, each with their own history of militant operations and political maneuvering.

Potential Successors to Yahya Sinwar

Mahmoud al-Zahar

As one of the founding members of Hamas, Mahmoud al-Zahar is a leading candidate to take over. Known for his hardline stance, al-Zahar has been influential in shaping Hamas’s ideological framework, which emphasizes militant resistance against Israel and governance rooted in Islamist principles. His political experience, including serving as Hamas’s first foreign minister following the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, positions him as a formidable successor. Mohammed Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar’s brother, Mohammed, is another strong contender. Like his brother, he has been a longstanding leader within Hamas’s military wing. Mohammed is reported to share Yahya’s hardline approach, which raises concerns among U.S. officials regarding future peace negotiations. Though he has maintained a low profile, his military background and survival of multiple assassination attempts highlight his capabilities as a leader. Mousa Abu Marzouk

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, has deep roots in the organization, having helped establish Hamas after breaking from the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood. His extensive experience, including previous imprisonment in the U.S. for terrorism-related activities, and his ongoing influence make him a strong candidate for leadership. Mohammed Deif

Often rumored to be dead or severely injured, Mohammed Deif is the elusive commander of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Credited with masterminding many significant operations, including the October 7 attack, Deif’s survival remains uncertain, but if he resurfaces, his military credentials could position him as a strong leader. Khalil al-Hayya

Currently based in Qatar, Khalil al-Hayya is an influential figure within Hamas’s political bureau, known for his role in previous cease-fire negotiations. His pragmatic approach could serve the group well, especially if they aim to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict. Al-Hayya’s political acumen and connections to international mediators, particularly in Doha, might make him a suitable choice for leadership. Khaled Mashal

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, who led the organization from 2006 to 2017, still holds a respected position within the group, despite losing favor with some factions. His experience overseeing major military and political milestones during his tenure adds to his potential influence in the evolving leadership landscape.

MUST READ | Joe Biden On Yahya Sinwar Being Killed: It’s A Good Day For Israel