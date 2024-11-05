Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Will Win The 2024 US Presidential Election? Expert Says Race Is Too Close To Call

The elected US President will serve four years in the White House, starting from their inauguration on January 20, 2025. (Read more below)

Who Will Win The 2024 US Presidential Election? Expert Says Race Is Too Close To Call

Christian Caryl, an American journalist on the US presidential election, said that the polls are extremely close, and it is “very hard to tell,” with neither candidate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump, able to claim a clear lead.

While speaking with ANI, Caryl said, “It’s very hard to tell (who will win). The polls have been, not really comforting to either side. It’s still a very close race. I am afraid we don’t have a very clear picture of the polls. Trump’s side has commissioned a lot of very dubious partisan polls.”

He added, “I try to figure out things as best as I can as an observer of American politics, but it is right now very unclear. I don’t think either side can say with confidence who is ahead right now.”

Meanwhile, security heightened in front of the Philly Art Museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of the rally of Harris and Tim Walz for the US presidential election 2024, scheduled to take place today.

The elected US President will serve four years in the White House, starting from their inauguration on January 20, 2025.

As the US presidential elections are around the corner, supporters of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris are expressing their concerns and hopes.

On the US election, a voter who supports Kamala Harris said, “We are very concerned about the polls… We are hoping there will not be any violence… We are supporting Kamala Harris…”

Another supporter of Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that he made a poster for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and added, “I’m an artist from Los Angeles. This is the poster that I created originally for the DNC that happened in August in Chicago. I went down there and gave out a bunch of these posters and started selling them. So far, I have raised over USD 100,000 for her campaign… I hope everybody votes for Kamala.”

Meanwhile, prayers were also offered for the victory of Kamala Harris at her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, Americans are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots in the highly contested 2024 presidential election, where Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, are locked in a tight race.

This is the 60th presidential election in the US. It is interesting to note that there are 230 million eligible voters, but only about 160 million of them are registered. More than 70 million people have already voted through postal ballots or at early in-person polling stations.

(WITH ANI ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: 2024 Presidential Election: A Guide To Polls, Predictions, And Key Voter Issues – READ HERE!

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris polls US Election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox