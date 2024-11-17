Who Wins The Miss Universe 2024? Marking 1st Of Her Country

The crown was handed to Kjaer by outgoing Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, during the dazzling finale.

Victoria Kjaer, a 21-year-old trailblazer from Denmark, claimed the title of Miss Universe 2024, marking a historic first for her country. The crown was handed to Kjaer by outgoing Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, during the dazzling finale. The event, hosted in Mexico, saw Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, and Thailand securing the runners-up positions, rounding off an unforgettable night of glamour and celebration.

Kjaer, a European and World Championship-winning dancer, beauty entrepreneur, and mental health advocate, captivated audiences with her poise, intelligence, and passion. A future lawyer, she expressed her determination to “speak for the voiceless and inspire positive change.” Her heartfelt remark during the swimsuit round, “I have been waiting my whole life for this moment,” resonated deeply, setting the tone for her triumphant journey to the crown.

An Unprecedented Miss Universe

This year’s Miss Universe pageant shattered records with an unprecedented 125 participants, the highest in its history, surpassing the previous record of 94 in 2018. Hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, with live commentary by Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall, the event celebrated global beauty, culture, and diversity on an unparalleled scale.

Victoria Kjaer’s win came after an intense final round where she bested Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, in a closely contested face-off. The competition also featured strong performances from other contenders in the top 12, including representatives from Russia, Chile, Puerto Rico, Argentina, and Peru.

Congratulations to the new Miss Universe! Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark – the very first from her country to win the crown.

The top 5 finalists

The top five finalists—Denmark, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Thailand—showcased breathtaking evening gowns inspired by their respective cultures. Their grace and eloquence during the Q&A round impressed both judges and audiences, reflecting their ability to think critically and articulate meaningful responses under pressure.

Beyond the crown, Victoria Kjaer plans to use her platform to champion mental health awareness, a cause close to her heart. She believes in empowering individuals to overcome stigma and seeks to inspire hope through her advocacy.

Her victory not only highlights her exceptional qualities but also brings Denmark into the spotlight on the global stage of beauty and talent. As the new Miss Universe, Kjaer embarks on a journey to represent unity, strength, and the potential for positive change in the world.

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant was more than just a contest; it was a celebration of resilience, diversity, and the shared aspiration to make the world a better place.