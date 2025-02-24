Germany’s election delivered a seismic shift as the far-right AfD doubled its support, while Friedrich Merz’s conservatives secured a hollow victory. With Olaf Scholz’s SPD suffering a historic defeat, coalition talks now threaten to drag on in a deeply fractured political landscape.

German Elections 2025 Results: German conservative opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, secured a lackluster victory in the national election on Sunday, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) doubled its support, marking the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, according to projections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chancellor Olaf Scholz Concedes Defeat

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat after what he described as “a bitter election result” for his center-left Social Democrats (SPD). Projections from ARD and ZDF public television placed his party in third place, delivering its worst postwar performance in a national parliamentary election.

Despite the victory, Merz faces an uphill task in forming a government. He expressed hopes of assembling a coalition by Easter, though the process is expected to be challenging.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The election, originally scheduled for later in the year, was held seven months early following the collapse of Scholz’s unpopular coalition in November. His government, three years into its term, had been marred by internal discord, widespread dissatisfaction, and a lack of enthusiasm for any of the candidates.

As the European Union’s most populous nation and a key NATO member, Germany plays a crucial role in shaping the continent’s response to emerging challenges, including the foreign and trade policies of a new Trump administration. The country has been Ukraine’s second-largest supplier of weapons, following the U.S.

German Elections Projections and Party Performance

Early projections, based on exit polls and partial vote counts, showed Merz’s center-right Union bloc securing approximately 28.5% of the vote. AfD, the anti-immigration party, surged to around 20.5%—roughly double its 2021 result.

Scholz’s SPD managed just over 16%, a steep decline from the last election and worse than its previous postwar low of 20.5% in 2017. The Greens, a coalition partner in Scholz’s outgoing government, stood at about 12%.

Among the smaller parties, the hard-left Left Party made a significant comeback, securing up to 9% of the vote. Meanwhile, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), a third coalition partner in Scholz’s administration, faced a possible exit from parliament with just 4.5%. The newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) hovered around the 5% threshold required to gain parliamentary representation.

German Elections Challenges in Coalition Formation

Merz now faces a difficult task in assembling a governing coalition. Whether his party can form a majority government with the SPD or needs a third partner, likely the Greens, will depend on whether BSW surpasses the 5% mark to enter parliament.

“The most important thing is to re-establish a viable government in Germany as quickly as possible,” Merz said in his victory speech.

Acknowledging the complexity of the task ahead, he added, “I am aware of the responsibility. I am also aware of the scale of the task that now lies ahead of us. I approach it with the utmost respect, and I know that it will not be easy.”

Merz emphasized the urgency of coalition talks, stating, “The world out there isn’t waiting for us, and it isn’t waiting for long-drawn-out coalition talks and negotiations.”

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, the Greens’ candidate for chancellor, urged Merz to adopt a more moderate stance following a highly contested campaign.

Far-Right AfD Celebrates Historic Gains but Lacks Allies

AfD leaders hailed their unprecedented success. Co-leader Tino Chrupalla addressed jubilant supporters, declaring, “We have achieved something historic today.”

“We are now the political center, and we have left the fringes behind us,” he asserted. AfD’s previous best result had been 12.6% in 2017, when it first entered parliament.

Alice Weidel, AfD’s candidate for chancellor, signaled the party’s openness to coalition talks with Merz’s conservatives, stating, “Otherwise, no change of policy is possible in Germany.”

However, mainstream parties, including Merz’s Union, have consistently ruled out cooperation with AfD. In a televised post-election discussion, Merz reiterated this stance in response to Weidel’s remarks.

Will Merz Form Any Coaltion With AfD?

Merz dismissed any prospect of working with AfD, emphasizing, “We have fundamentally different views, for example on foreign policy, on security policy, in many other areas, regarding Europe, the euro, NATO.”

“You want the opposite of what we want, so there will be no cooperation,” he stated firmly.

Scholz also condemned AfD’s surge in support, declaring, “That must never be something that we will accept. I will not accept it and never will.”

More than 59 million Germans were eligible to vote in the election, choosing 630 members for the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, who will take their seats beneath the glass dome of Berlin’s historic Reichstag building.

Also Read: Germany Election: Chancellor Scholz’s SPD Concedes Defeat, Calls The Result ‘Bitter’