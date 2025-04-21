Why 120 Cardinals Will Be Locked Away In the Vatican Until A New Pope Is Chosen

A centuries-old ritual is about to unfold behind closed doors, where faith, secrecy, and power converge in the heart of the Vatican. As 120 cardinals gather to elect the next Pope, the world watches—but only smoke will speak.

120 cardinals gather in secrecy to elect the next Pope—where ancient ritual, power, and faith converge behind Vatican walls.

The world is on the brink of one of the most significant religious transitions: the selection of a new Pope. But unlike most modern elections, this process is one shrouded in intense secrecy and tradition.

A total of 120 cardinals will take part in this unique event, which is formally known as the Conclave. True to its Latin origin, cum clave—meaning “with key”—this term reflects the original practice of physically locking the cardinals in until a decision was reached.

The Process To Select New Pope Is More Secretive Than You Think

Popular portrayals like the Oscar-winning film Conclave may suggest a somewhat open process, with scenes of the President of the College of Cardinals briefing the media mid-process. However, such depictions are far from reality. In truth, any cardinal breaking the rules and disclosing details risks excommunication.

Other strict prohibitions include forming alliances or pacts with fellow voters. Even ceremonial matters are tightly controlled—contrary to dramatizations, a deceased Pope is not laid out in pyjamas or surrounded by clergy and officials immediately after death.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Declaring the Pope’s Death and the Nine Days of Mourning

In accordance with tradition, the Camerlengo (or Chamberlain) of the Holy Roman Church is responsible for officially declaring the Pope’s death. This declaration is made in the presence of the Papal Master of Ceremonies and a few members of the Papal household.

Following this, the Vatican observes nine days of mourning, during which the late Pope’s body will lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica.

Conclave Begins After At Least 15 Days

The Conclave itself cannot begin until at least 15 days after the Pope’s death, to allow time for all cardinals from around the world to reach Rome. Unlike in the past, cardinals are no longer physically locked into the voting area.

Instead, they stay at St Martha’s House, a guest residence within the Vatican. Here, they are supported by cooks, housekeepers, and two doctors—one of whom is a surgeon. This is especially crucial, considering cardinals over the age of 80 are ineligible to vote but often attend in other capacities.

A Walk to the Sistine Chapel—Cut Off from the World

Each day, the cardinals will don their blue cassocks and red sashes and make their way from St Martha’s House to the Sistine Chapel or Papal Palace, where voting takes place.

During this time, they are entirely cut off from the outside world: no newspapers, television, radio, internet, or communication of any kind is permitted.

How Long Could the Pope Conclave Last?

There is no fixed timeline for how long the Conclave might last. Historically, the length has varied significantly. The longest on record occurred after the death of Clement IV in 1268, when the election of Gregory X took 34 months. In more recent history, the longest was five days, requiring 14 votes to elect Pius XI in 1922.

By contrast, the 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis lasted just two days.

Pope Election: No Set Ballot Procedure, But a Two-Thirds Majority Is Key

There is no firm, predefined structure for how ballots will be conducted. The cardinals will agree on their own procedures once inside. If any candidate receives a two-thirds majority, they are elected. If not, multiple rounds of voting may follow, narrowing the field down to two final contenders, at which point a simple majority may determine the outcome.

White Smoke or Black? The Traditional Signal Endures

Though the rules updated by Pope John Paul II in 1996 do not mandate the use of smoke to announce a decision, the tradition continues. White smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney signals a successful election, while black smoke indicates that a decision has not yet been reached.

However, the method is not without its pitfalls. In 1958, Vatican Radio famously misread the smoke signal and announced a new Pope a day early.

Candidates from Around the World—but Likely From Within

As depicted in Conclave, the next Pope could, in theory, be any baptized male Catholic. But in practice, it’s almost certain that the choice will come from within the College of Cardinals.

Also Read: White Smoke, Pope; Black Smoke, Nope: The Science Behind the Papal Conclave’s Most Watched Chimney