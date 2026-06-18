Why 70-Year-Old Sikh Couple Shot Dead Inside Pakistan Gurdwara

An elderly Sikh couple was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a gurdwara in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday. The victims, Jagannath (70) and his wife Asma Wanti, were mostly caretakers of the gurudwara in Mardan district, you know. After the shooting, the attackers made a quick getaway which sparked outrage and also serious concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Pakistan. Police and authorities have started an investigation and they’re also searching for who was actually behind it.

Elderly Sikh Couple Shot Dead in Pakistan’s Gurdwara

An elderly Sikh couple was shot dead inside a gurdwara in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday. The couple was in the place while taking care of the gurdwara located in Mardan’s Babu Mohalla area. The gunmen entered the gurudawara, carried out the attack, and fled the scene, which no one has caught yet.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the gurudwara soon after the shooting and started an investigation. As per Pakistani newspaper The News International, the victims were said to be identified as 70 year old Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti.

Reports noted that the attackers came into the gurdwara at Babu Mohalla Khawaja Ganj Bazaar and they opened fire on the couple, then simply escaped.

Sources quoted by The Nation newspaper said that the gunmen carried out the attack inside the Sikh gurdwara in a crowded section of Mardan and managed to get away.

This incident has really sparked strong reactions from BJP leaders who condemned the killings, and at the same time raised worry about the safety protection of religious minorities in Pakistan.

Akal Takht Condemned the Killing of Sikh Couple

Akal Takht Jathedar (head priest\) Gian Kuldip Singh Gargajj has strongly condemned the killing of the elderly Sikh couple inside a gurdwara in Pakistan and he said it was truly outrageous. He then urged Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi to take immediate action to arrest the attackers and to make sure strict punishment.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani MP Bushra Gohar describes the incident as “cold-blooded murder,” and she added that the federal and provincial governments have failed people in that region.

After the attack, the couple’s bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mardan. Reports said the police guard who was assigned to keep watch at the gurdwara wasn’t there when the firing took place.

Investigators further noted that even though CCTV cameras had been placed at the site, the recording system was not working at the time of the incident.

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