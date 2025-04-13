British Member of Parliament Wera Hobhouse was recently denied entry to Hong Kong on a personal trip to visit her newborn grandson, The Guardian reported. The incident, which took place on Thursday, has sparked international outrage, with many expressing concerns over freedom in Hong Kong under Chinese governance.

What Happened?

Hobhouse, a Liberal Democrat MP, was travelling to Hong Kong to visit her son and his new baby. However, upon arrival, she was not allowed to enter the city, in what she claimed was the first instance of a British MP being refused entry to Hong Kong since the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997. “My son was waiting at the other end at arrivals. I couldn’t even see him and give him a hug and I hadn’t seen him in a year”, she told the Sunday Times.

The MP was reportedly subjected to a rigorous and unsettling process: her passport was confiscated, her luggage was searched, and she was questioned about her role as a parliamentarian and the purpose of her trip. “As I made clear earlier this week, it would be unacceptable for an MP to be denied entry for simply expressing their views as a Parliamentarian. Unjustified restrictions on freedom of movement can only serve to further undermine Hong Kong’s international reputation.”

Despite her repeated requests for an explanation, she was not provided one. Instead, she was escorted to the boarding gate and told she could not stay. “When I was given the decision, my voice was shaking and I was just saying, ‘Why, please explain to me?’,” the Sunday Times quoted her as saying.

Why Was She Denied Entry?

While the exact reason for Hobhouse’s refusal of entry remains unclear, it is believed to be linked to her outspoken criticism of Beijing’s human rights record. According to the report, Hobhouse – a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC)—has frequently condemned China’s actions in Tibet and its crackdown on freedom of speech in Hong Kong. IPAC is a group of global parliamentarians who monitor and scrutinize Chinese government activities, particularly regarding human rights.

Hobhouse’s exclusion “appears linked to her criticism of Beijing’s human rights record and possibly her membership of this network”, the IPAC said in a statement, reportedly describing the move as an “affront to democratic principles and personal freedoms”. Other MPs, including IPAC members such as Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Nusrat Ghani, and Tom Tugendhat, have also been banned from entering China in the past, the report said.

Notably, the incident took place a week after Lammy criticized Israel for refusing entry to two Labour MPs due to their comments about the conflict in Gaza.

How Did the UK Government Respond?

The British government expressed deep concern over Hobhouse’s treatment. Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the denial of entry “deeply concerning” and said the UK would “urgently raise this with the authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing” to demand an explanation, The Guardian reported. Lammy also reportedly stressed that it was “unacceptable” for any MP to be denied entry simply for expressing their views as parliamentarians. He noted that unjustified restrictions on freedom of movement serve to further harm Hong Kong’s international reputation.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called the decision “heartless” and “totally unacceptable,” while other MPs and human rights advocates have rallied behind Hobhouse, urging the UK government to take stronger action in response.

