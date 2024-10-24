Why A Woke US Doctor And Trans Rights Advocate Withhold A $10M Study On Puberty Blockers?

A well-known doctor and advocate for transgender rights has acknowledged intentionally delaying the release of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study on the impact of puberty blockers on American children.

A well-known doctor and advocate for transgender rights has acknowledged intentionally delaying the release of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study on the impact of puberty blockers on American children. The decision was made after the research found no evidence that these treatments improved the mental health of the patients.

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy explained to the New York Times that she feared the study could be “weaponized” by critics of transgender healthcare for minors, potentially being used in legal arguments against the use of puberty blockers.

Critics question

Critics, including a fellow researcher involved in the study, argued that withholding the findings goes against research standards and deprives the public of valuable scientific information, especially in a field where there is significant public debate.

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, involved 95 children, with an average age of 11, who began receiving puberty blockers in 2015. These treatments are designed to delay the onset of physical changes like breast development and voice deepening. After two years of follow-up, the study showed that the treatments did not lead to improvements in the children’s mental health. Olson-Kennedy attributed this to the fact that the participants were “in really good shape” mentally at both the beginning and end of the study.

Various studies on puberty blockers

However, the New York Times noted that this positive interpretation conflicted with earlier data from the study, which indicated that about 25% of participants had been experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts before starting the treatment.

The findings also contrast with a widely-cited 2011 Dutch study, which found that puberty blockers improved mental health and reduced emotional and behavioral problems in children. The Dutch study is often referenced by those who advocate for the use of puberty blockers in transgender youth.

Olson-Kennedy, who is a leading figure in supporting gender-affirming care for adolescents and frequently serves as an expert witness in legal cases challenging bans on such treatments, expressed concern about how the study’s results could be used. She mentioned that the study’s publication was delayed because it needed to be “exactly on point, clear, and concise,” which she claimed takes time.

Puberty blockers and transgender issues in US

She openly admitted that her hesitation to release the findings was due to concerns that the lack of mental health improvement in the study could be cited in court to argue against the use of puberty blockers.

A survey by The Washington Post and KFF on transgender issues in America revealed that 68% of adults in the U.S. oppose giving puberty blockers to transgender youth between the ages of 10 and 14, and 58% disapprove of hormone treatments for those aged 15 to 17.

Amy Tishelman, a clinical and research psychologist from Boston College and one of the original researchers on the study, highlighted the inconsistency in withholding the results due to their unexpected conclusions. She emphasized the importance of releasing the data, despite the fear of it being misused.

Olson-Kennedy interview

During her interview with the Times, Olson-Kennedy appeared to offer a somewhat unclear explanation for why her original hypothesis did not hold up, repeatedly stating that the participants had “good mental health on average,” even though she had previously acknowledged that 25% of them were struggling with mental health issues prior to treatment.

When asked to clarify the seemingly contradictory findings, Olson-Kennedy attributed the discrepancy to “data averages” and noted that she was still in the process of analyzing the complete data set.

Earlier this year, England’s National Health Service (NHS) banned the use of puberty blockers for children following an independent review led by Dr. Hilary Cass. The review concluded that medical intervention may not be the best approach for most young people experiencing gender-related distress.

