‘Why An Indian Hindu Come To Our Country?’ Attackers Question To Indian Tourist Assaulted In Bangladesh

A 21-year-old Indian tourist from Belgharia in West Bengal named Sayan Ghosh returned home shaken and injured after a violent attack during his visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ghosh’s trip, which began on November 23, was meant to be a visit to a friend and his family. However, on November 26, his experience took a tragic turn. He was brutally attacked by the locals in Bangladesh. Here’s Why?

While exploring a local market with his friend, Ghosh was confronted by a group of men who questioned his nationality and religion. Upon learning that he was an Indian and a Hindu, the group reportedly turned violent. “They started hitting and kicking me, and my friend, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted,” Ghosh recounted. The attackers allegedly snatched his mobile phone and wallet at knife-point.

Shocking Hinduphobia faced by this young boy in Bangladesh. Sayan Ghosh, who went to Dhaka, Bangladesh was attacked by Islamist goons who snatched his belongings along with his phone. The goons attacked Sayan once he told them he is a Hindu. But wait, now comes the worst part.… pic.twitter.com/fYkTFkgjwt — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) December 1, 2024

Ghosh suffered injuries to his face and head from knives and stones hurled by the mob. He described the attack as motivated by his Indian identity and religious affiliation, claiming the assailants shouted, “Why did an Indian Hindu come to our country?”

The incident underscores growing concerns over the safety of minorities and international visitors in Bangladesh amidst a series of violent episodes targeting religious and ethnic groups. Recent events in the country have included attacks on Hindu temples, arrests of Hindu monks, and heightened communal tensions.

Authorities in Dhaka are yet to release a formal statement on the incident, and there has been no confirmation of arrests related to the attack. Ghosh’s ordeal has sparked renewed discussions on ensuring the safety of tourists and addressing religious and ethnic intolerance in the region.

