Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Why An Indian Hindu Come To Our Country?’ Attackers Question To Indian Tourist Assaulted In Bangladesh

While exploring a local market with his friend, Ghosh was confronted by a group of men who questioned his nationality and religion.

‘Why An Indian Hindu Come To Our Country?’ Attackers Question To Indian Tourist Assaulted In Bangladesh

A 21-year-old Indian tourist from Belgharia in West Bengal named Sayan Ghosh returned home shaken and injured after a violent attack during his visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ghosh’s trip, which began on November 23, was meant to be a visit to a friend and his family. However, on November 26, his experience took a tragic turn. He was brutally attacked by the locals in Bangladesh. Here’s Why?

While exploring a local market with his friend, Ghosh was confronted by a group of men who questioned his nationality and religion. Upon learning that he was an Indian and a Hindu, the group reportedly turned violent. “They started hitting and kicking me, and my friend, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted,” Ghosh recounted. The attackers allegedly snatched his mobile phone and wallet at knife-point.

Ghosh suffered injuries to his face and head from knives and stones hurled by the mob. He described the attack as motivated by his Indian identity and religious affiliation, claiming the assailants shouted, “Why did an Indian Hindu come to our country?”

The incident underscores growing concerns over the safety of minorities and international visitors in Bangladesh amidst a series of violent episodes targeting religious and ethnic groups. Recent events in the country have included attacks on Hindu temples, arrests of Hindu monks, and heightened communal tensions.

Authorities in Dhaka are yet to release a formal statement on the incident, and there has been no confirmation of arrests related to the attack. Ghosh’s ordeal has sparked renewed discussions on ensuring the safety of tourists and addressing religious and ethnic intolerance in the region.

Also Read: Despite Valid Documents, Bangladesh Border Authorities Stops Over 50 Members Of ISKCON To India

Filed under

Hindu Attacked In Bangladesh Indian Tourist Attacked In Bangladesh Sayan Ghosh

Advertisement

Also Read

Tragic Loss: IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies In Fatal Crash On Way To His First Posting In Karnataka

Tragic Loss: IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies In Fatal Crash On Way To His First...

Syria War Rekindled? Here Is What Is Happening In in Aleppo

Syria War Rekindled? Here Is What Is Happening In in Aleppo

PM Modi Invites Putin For India Visit In Early 2025, Timing To Be Confirmed

PM Modi Invites Putin For India Visit In Early 2025, Timing To Be Confirmed

Farmers Breach Barricades, Launch March Toward Delhi Over MSP Demand

Farmers Breach Barricades, Launch March Toward Delhi Over MSP Demand

Ruben Amorim Outshines Erik Ten Hag In Managing Man Utd’s Superstar

Ruben Amorim Outshines Erik Ten Hag In Managing Man Utd’s Superstar

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox