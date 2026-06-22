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Home > World News > Why An Indian Man In US Was Forced To Remove A Ganesha Idol From His Home

Why An Indian Man In US Was Forced To Remove A Ganesha Idol From His Home

For Ravi Vavilala, selling his Texas home became more than a financial struggle, it turned into an experience he says exposed growing religious bias against Indians in the US. The Indian-origin homeowner claims a prospective buyer walked away after seeing an idol of Lord Ganesha inside the house. The incident came amid the rising anti-Indian and anti-Hindu sentiment in parts of America

Indian-origin man in Texas says buyers rejected his home over a Ganesh idol, raising concerns over hate. Photo: ANI
Indian-origin man in Texas says buyers rejected his home over a Ganesh idol, raising concerns over hate. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 12:02 IST

Indians in the US are facing rising religious hate, mostly from the orthodox right-wing MAGA patriots. In one such latest incident, a Hindu Indian man was forced to remove an idol of Ganesh from his home in Texas. According to a report by Bloomberg, the victim is from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, named Ravi Vavilala. According to him, the area has seen an increasing number of Indians shifting there over the last few years. According to Ravi, his family shifted to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2023. Ravi was diagnosed with stage four cancer just a few months later and lost his job. With no job in hand, he decided to sell his house, but faced the toughest challenge of his life, which he had no idea that he would have to deal with in the US. 

The hate against Indian migrants comes as the US President continues to put forward harsher immigration policies. Bloomberg report reveals that red states – the republican governed – have witnessed an increase in hate against the Indian migrants. The Make America Great Again activists who back the republican party have called the increasing number of Indians in the US an “Indian invasion.”

How A Ganesha Idol Presence Turned Away Buyers

According to the report quoting Ravi, when the realtor brought a potential buyer, he was shocked by what ensued. The buyer left the house within five minutes. The realtor then told Ravi that the buyers were uncomfortable with the idol of Lord Ganesha in the house. 

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The report adds that Ravi then moved the Ganesh idol to the storage unit of the house. Despite hiding the idol, Ravi has not received any offer even after three months of the incident. 

“We felt a little uncomfortable because they were saying that there is so much religious stuff and personal stuff still there. We realised that we have to make our home very generic to attract all kinds of people,” he told Bloomberg.

Rising Hate Against India In US

This is not the first incident that an Indian-origin person has faced hate based on their religion. In January, a MAGA-affiliated person called the Lord Ganesh  a “demonic elephant.”

“I worked on political campaigns in this area of DFW in 2022. Every door I knocked on, an Indian answered. They could barely speak any English. They all had demonic elephant idols in their windows,” the man wrote.

Also Read: Who Is Ilhan Omar’s Husband Tim Mynett? How His Income Dropped From $30 Million To $200

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Why An Indian Man In US Was Forced To Remove A Ganesha Idol From His Home
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