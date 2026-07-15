Why An Indian Muslim Man Was Stabbed 15 Times At US Mall-Details Inside

In a horrifying incident, an Indian man was stabbed 15 times inside a shopping mall in Utah by an attacker who targeted him because of his faith. According to court records, the accused, identified as 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, admitted to targeting the victim based on his religion, stating that his intention was to kill Muslims.

Why the Victim Was Targeted at the US Mall

The incident took place on Monday inside the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City. According to police, Larsen approached the victim, identified as Sohail, who was working at a kiosk. Investigators said the attacker deliberately targeted the worker, learning his religion before launching the violent assault.

Authorities have charged the accused, Larsen, with attempted murder and prohibited possession of a dangerous weapon. He has been lodged at the Salt Lake County Jail. Nearby shopkeepers also confirmed that the attack on Sohail was religiously motivated, noting that the attacker questioned him about his faith before striking him 15 times.

Sohail Fighting for His Life

Soon after the attack, Sohail was rushed to the hospital, where reports suggest he remains in critical condition. Friends and colleagues described him as a hardworking employee.

“I know he doesn’t have insurance. He’s the only man that is working in his family. He has two babies and a wife, and they are not working right now,” a colleague named Nunez told local news station KSL.

The victim’s manager, Adnan Mohammed, said he wished he had been there during the attack so he could have protected Sohail. However, he praised the brave bystanders who stepped in to save Sohail from the attacker.

Attacker’s Prior Criminal History

According to media reports, Larsen has had previous run-ins with law enforcement. In 2022, he allegedly set his yard on fire and threatened to shoot responding firefighters. Reports claim that shots were fired during the standoff, though Larsen was not injured. He was later sentenced to prison over the incident and was released just last year. While incarcerated, Larsen reportedly completed his high school diploma.

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