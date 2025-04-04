Home
Friday, April 4, 2025
Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?

For four decades, Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs, Ohio, has been known for hosting one of the most beloved Easter traditions in the area—a grand egg hunt featuring 10,000 hand-dyed real eggs. Families from all over gathered at the farm’s fields, where children excitedly searched for the brightly colored eggs.

For four decades, Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs, Ohio, has been known for hosting one of the most beloved Easter traditions in the area—a grand egg hunt featuring 10,000 hand-dyed real eggs. Families from all over gathered at the farm’s fields, where children excitedly searched for the brightly colored eggs.

Preparing for the event was no small task. Each egg was baked in standing ovens—a faster alternative to boiling—then hand-dyed by farm workers. “It’s much quicker than boiling that many,” explained John Young, a fourth-generation member of the family-owned business.

 

This year, however, things are changing.

For the first time in 40 years, the hunt will feature plastic eggs instead of real ones. These new eggs won’t be empty, though—each one will contain a coupon for a free carousel ride, ensuring that the fun continues in a new way.

The Reason Behind the Change

The decision to switch from real eggs to plastic ones was not made lightly. Earlier this year, the Young family began to reconsider their long-standing tradition. The rising cost of eggs and concerns about limited availability made them question whether it was still practical.

Every year, the farm welcomes over 2,000 visitors for the Easter egg hunt. Traditionally, they spend around $3,000 (₹256,350) on eggs alone. However, with egg prices fluctuating, the family worried about whether they could even find enough eggs to supply the event.

“The responses have been pretty positive,” Young shared, referring to the reaction on social media after the farm announced the change. “I think people were quietly scared we’d cancel the event because of egg prices currently. So they’re glad we’re still doing it.”

The Rising Cost of Easter Eggs

Across the United States, chicken eggs have become more expensive compared to previous years. Though prices have started to decline, the uncertainty in supply and cost has led many families and businesses to look for alternative ways to celebrate Easter.

On social media, creative ideas have gained popularity. Viral videos now showcase how to dye marshmallows, potatoes, and even onions as a replacement for traditional egg dyeing.

One popular figure leading this shift is food blogger Lexi Harrison, who runs Crowded Kitchen with her mother. Wanting to offer an alternative to store-bought peanut butter chocolate eggs, Harrison created a healthier version using peanut butter, almond flour, and maple syrup, then coated them in white chocolate colored with blue spirulina powder and matcha.

Her pastel blue, cocoa-speckled eggs quickly became an internet sensation. Her video has been viewed over 64 million times, sparking more than 30,000 comments across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

“The experience reminds people of the joyful experiences they had in their own childhoods, and people want to keep that alive,” Harrison explained. Notably, sales of egg dyeing kits have increased by 20 percent this year, showing that people still want to hold onto Easter traditions, even if they have to adapt.

A Shortage in Local Stores

In many places, eggs have become harder to find. In Michigan, where Harrison is based, the scarcity is clear. “More than half the time I’ve been to the store in the last month there’s been no eggs,” she said. “I’ve never really been a fan of boiled eggs.”

Similarly, Young’s Jersey Dairy faced a dilemma. Beyond the cost, they worried that their large-scale purchase of eggs could wipe out local supplies, leaving families without eggs for their own celebrations.

“It wasn’t the cost as much as it was the fear of wiping out local inventories,” Young clarified.

Giving Back to the Community

Instead of spending $3,000 on eggs, the Young family decided to donate the funds to two local food banks. This move has been met with widespread community support, with many people appreciating the farm’s commitment to helping those in need during difficult times.

Despite the switch to plastic eggs, Young reassured everyone that the heart of the event remains the same.

“Plastic eggs can be just as fun,” he said. “But I’m hoping we can get back to the tradition next year.”

Although this year’s Easter egg hunt at Young’s Jersey Dairy will look a little different, the joy and excitement remain unchanged. Whether using real eggs, plastic eggs, or even candy-filled marshmallows, families continue to find ways to celebrate and create lasting memories.

