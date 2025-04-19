A brutal aerial cull of koala bears in Victoria’s Budj Bim World Heritage area has sparked national outrage, with wildlife groups slamming the government’s actions as cruel and inhumane. Officials say the operation was necessary after wildfires ravaged the forest, but critics call it a failure of long-term conservation planning.

Koala bears cull in Victoria's Budj Bim sparks outrage as over 700 are shot from helicopters after wildfires destroy their habitat.

Koala bears are being shot dead by aerial snipers in the Budj Bim World Heritage area of south-west Victoria, Australia, sparking widespread anger from wildlife activists and members of the public.

The cull, carried out by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), follows a devastating wildfire triggered by a lightning strike last month. The blaze destroyed around 2,000 hectares of forest within the national park, wiping out critical habitat for the koala bear population.

Authorities claim the operation was necessary to prevent further suffering, as the surviving koala bears were either severely injured or at risk of starvation due to the destruction of their food sources.

Activists Outraged: “Despicable” and “Cruel” Method Risks Orphaning Joeys

Wildlife groups have condemned the cull as inhumane, with reports that more than 700 koala bears have already been shot from helicopters. The Koala Alliance, one of the leading advocacy groups, warned that the death toll could rise further in the coming days.

“There is no way they can tell if a koala is in poor condition from a helicopter,” said Jess Robertson, president of the Koala Alliance, expressing disgust at the method being used.

A spokesperson for the group also posted disturbing images on Facebook showing a helicopter circling above the burnt landscape.

“These koalas came from a blue gum plantation recently harvested near the national park. DEECA are still in there shooting. The death toll is rising,” the spokesperson wrote.

They continued: “If koalas were shot out of trees, this means many joeys would be left to suffer and die. It’s despicable. It’s cruel. This is exactly why DEECA never wanted the public to know.”

Government Defends the Koala Bears Cull as Based on Expert Assessment

Despite mounting criticism, the Victorian government has stood by the cull. Premier Jacinta Allan defended the decision and said the department acted following thorough assessments by wildlife experts.

“I’m advised the department undertook extensive assessments in the context of a bushfire that went through this local community started by lightning strike,” Allan said.

“After an examination of the circumstances, this approach was deemed the way to really recognise the koalas were in a lot of distress. That’s the advice I’ve received, and in terms of those assessments, they are made by wildlife experts.”

Experts Warn of Mismanagement and Call for Habitat Reform of Koala Bears

While government officials point to the urgency of the situation, researchers are questioning the long-term strategy and calling for better habitat management to protect koala bears in the future.

“This appears to be just another example in a long line of mismanagement of the species and its habitat,” said Rolf Schlagloth, a koala researcher at CQUniversity Australia.

“We can’t eliminate bushfires altogether but more continuous, healthy forests can assist in reducing the risk and severity of fires,” Schlagloth told Vox.

“Koala habitat needs to be extensive and connected and the management of blue gum plantations needs to consider the koala as these trees are very attractive to them,” he added.

While acknowledging that euthanasia may be necessary in some severe cases, Dr. Schlagloth was critical of the current method. “An aerial cull appears to be a very indiscriminate method,” he said.

A Deeper Crisis in Conservation

The ongoing aerial shooting of koala bears in Victoria reveals a deeper crisis in how Australia balances wildlife conservation with emergency responses. While authorities argue the operation is a compassionate response to suffering, critics say it points to repeated failures in land and wildlife management.

