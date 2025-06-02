Why Are LGBTQ+ Americans Facing a Growing Wave of Attacks and Exclusion?

June marks the beginning of Pride Month, a time when the LGBTQ+ community celebrates identity, love, and the fight for equality. But in 2025, the celebrations come with a growing sense of fear and urgency.

Across the United States, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ laws are being proposed and passed, hate crimes are rising, and conservative groups are pushing back against LGBTQ+ visibility like never before. From new laws banning Pride flags to promotions of “straight pride” events, many queer Americans say they’re feeling increasingly under attack.

Ohio bar promotes “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month”

In Ohio, a bar is making headlines for the second year in a row by promoting what it calls “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.” At the same time, some Ohio lawmakers are proposing a bill that would recognize “Natural Family Month,” which celebrates only families led by straight men and excludes LGBTQ+ families altogether.

Meanwhile, other conservative states are taking similar steps. Utah became the first state to ban Pride flags from any government buildings — even though there are no such bans on Nazi flags. Idaho passed a similar law, raising alarms from civil rights groups.

A sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ+ bills

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has tracked a massive increase in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in recent years. In 2024 alone, over 500 bills were introduced, and 49 were signed into law. That number has grown even higher in 2025. As of the end of May, 588 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced, and 57 have become law.

One of the most disturbing trends has been the rise in anti-trans legislation. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Texas has filed 32 anti-trans bills in the 2025 session alone. SPLC also reported a 13% increase in the number of anti-LGBTQ+ groups in 2024. In 2023, there was a 30% spike in hate groups targeting LGBTQ+ people — the highest number the SPLC has ever recorded.

Corporations scaling back Pride over fear

The hostile climate has had ripple effects far beyond statehouses. Around 2 in 5 major companies are now reducing their Pride Month support — either by skipping rainbow-themed promotions, removing social media content, or avoiding public celebrations altogether.

Experts say this shift comes from a fear of retaliation, especially with the return of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which has repeatedly targeted LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender Americans.

Real-world consequences: hate crimes on the rise

While the laws and rhetoric are concerning on their own, the violence behind the backlash is even more alarming. The FBI reported its highest number of gender identity-based hate crimes ever in 2023. Of the total hate crimes reported that year, nearly 1 in 4 were based on the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2024, GLAAD tracked 110 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents in the month of June alone, while the SPLC documented at least 74 bomb threats against LGBTQ+ events and individuals.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans for the first time in its 40-year history back in 2023. And in March 2025, the U.S. was added to the Global Human Rights Watchlist, largely due to its treatment of LGBTQ+ citizens.

Some conservatives want a “Straight Pride Month”

Even as the LGBTQ+ community prepares for Pride, conservative activists are pushing for a “Straight Pride Month” — claiming that heterosexual people deserve a celebration too. Critics say this effort is meant to undermine the purpose of Pride Month, which was created to fight for visibility and equality for marginalized people.

Imara Jones, a journalist and founder of TransLash Media, explained why there are special months like Pride or Black History Month, “People have been systemically written out of history and excluded and made invisible,” she said. “One of the antidotes to that has been the idea that we will make people more visible and that there needs to be increased visibility in order to counteract that.”

She added that most Americans already see themselves reflected in media and culture, “The norms of heterosexuality are widely reflected in mainstream media,” she said, mentioning shows like Bridgerton and The Bachelor.

Jones emphasized that Pride is about declaring identity, saying, “This is who I am.”

Remembering the roots of Pride Month

Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a moment that sparked the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement in the U.S. On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The raid led to days of protests and resistance, most notably led by transgender people and women of color — including activist Marsha P. Johnson.

In the years that followed, Pride parades began popping up in major cities like New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Although the early celebrations didn’t always include the same people who led the movement, today’s Pride events aim to be more inclusive and community-focused.

Visibility, joy, and the fight for safety

While Pride Month is about celebrating joy, love, and acceptance, it’s also a time to highlight the real issues still facing the LGBTQ+ community — especially now. The push for visibility has never been more critical, especially as anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and violence rise both online and offline.

Imara Jones said the ongoing attacks are not just political—they’re personal. “We can’t ignore… the role of intimidation in all of this, to be quite frank about it,” she said.

Despite the fear, Pride Month remains a symbol of resilience and hope. It reminds millions of queer Americans — and their allies — that even when things feel dark, they are not alone.