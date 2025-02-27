Why Are People Signing Petition To Revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian Citizenship?

Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship is under scrutiny as a petition to revoke it garners over 315,000 signatures, reflecting growing public anger over the billionaire's alleged actions against Canada's national interest. The petition, sponsored by MP Charlie Angus, adds fuel to rising tensions between Canada and the US amid President Trump's return to office.

Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship is under scrutiny as a petition to revoke it garners over 315,000 signatures, reflecting public anger.

Less than a week after Member of Parliament Charlie Angus sponsored a petition in the House of Commons calling for the revocation of Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship, the petition has garnered over 315,000 signatures. The petition urges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to strip Musk of his Canadian citizenship, citing that the billionaire has engaged in activities that are “against the national interest of Canada.”

Musk’s Ties to Canada

The petition was initiated by author Qualia Reed from Nanaimo, British Columbia. It accuses Musk of becoming a member of a foreign government that is attempting to undermine Canadian sovereignty, arguing that such actions pose a direct threat to the country’s independence.

Elon Musk, who holds dual Canadian-US citizenship, obtained his Canadian citizenship through his mother, Maye Musk (née Halderman), who was born in Regina, Saskatchewan. Musk moved to Canada from South Africa at the age of 18, working various jobs before studying at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. He later emigrated to the United States and became a naturalized US citizen in 2002.

Public Anger and Political Reactions over Musk’s Canadian Citizenship

Charlie Angus, a member of the New Democratic Party (NDP), acknowledged in an interview with CBC News that the petition is unlikely to result in the cancellation of Musk’s citizenship. However, he said the overwhelming response reflects public anger over what he described as Musk’s “profoundly anti-democratic actions.”

“People are expressing their frustration with someone who has shown contempt for our country and is now aligned with forces that challenge our sovereignty,” Angus said.

Angus referenced a now-deleted tweet by Musk that read, “Canada is not a real country,” in response to the petition. The MP also accused Musk of acting as a close ally of US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly questioned Canada’s sovereignty.

In January, Angus wrote to Elections Canada, urging the agency to investigate the potential for Musk-owned social media platform X to manipulate the upcoming Canadian federal election. He called on the election body to demand algorithmic transparency from Musk to ensure that the platform was not interfering with the promotion or suppression of political content.

Canadian Citizenship Revocation Rules

Under Canadian law, citizenship can only be revoked if it was obtained through fraud, misrepresentation, or the concealment of material facts during the immigration or citizenship application process. In 2015, the Conservative government under Stephen Harper introduced Bill C-24, which proposed revoking citizenship in cases of terrorism, treason, or espionage. However, the bill was met with significant opposition, including from then-Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who argued that attaching conditionality to citizenship would devalue it.

“A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian,” Trudeau said at the time, insisting that criminal offences should be dealt with through the legal system rather than through citizenship revocation.

The petition comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Canada following President Trump’s return to office. Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada could become a US state and has threatened tariffs on steel, aluminium, and other imports. Canadian leaders have pushed back, warning of counter-tariffs and rallying national pride.

The diplomatic spat has spilled into everyday life, with Canadians cancelling trips to the US, boycotting American products, and booing American national anthems at hockey and basketball games.

