Why Are US Elections Always Held On First Tuesday In November?

At that time, electors were required to meet in December, so states needed to hold their elections prior to that. November aligned well with both the farming calendar and legal requirements.

Election Day in the United States is held on the first Tuesday in November, a tradition that dates back 170 years. This practice began in 1845 when Congress selected this date for practical reasons.

Why Is US Presidential Election Always Held On First Tuesday In November?

In the 1800s, most Americans were farmers, and November was chosen because it followed the harvest season but occurred before winter weather made travel difficult.

Before the 1850s, states held elections on different dates, which wasn’t a major issue because news traveled slowly. However, with the advent of the telegraph and railroads, election results spread quickly. To prevent double voting or voters being swayed by early results, Congress established a single election date for all states.

The Practical Reason

Tuesday was selected because many voters had to travel to a nearby county seat to cast their ballots. Since Sunday travel was discouraged, Monday became the day for travel, making Tuesday the most practical day for voting.

In modern times, some find Tuesday voting inconvenient because it falls on a workday. While early voting and mail-in ballots offer more flexibility, there are ongoing discussions about moving Election Day to weekends to better accommodate today’s workforce. Nonetheless, the tradition of voting on a Tuesday in November continues.

