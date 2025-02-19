Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Why Are We Giving $21 Million To India?’, Asks Donald Trump While Defending Move To Cancel Fund On ‘Voter Turnout In India’

‘Why Are We Giving $21 Million To India?’, Asks Donald Trump While Defending Move To Cancel Fund On ‘Voter Turnout In India’

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago, Trump expressed skepticism about allocating U.S. taxpayer money for India’s electoral process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Why Are We Giving $21 Million To India?’, Asks Donald Trump While Defending Move To Cancel Fund On ‘Voter Turnout In India’

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) decision to withdraw a $21 million USAID fund meant for ‘voter turnout in India.’ He argued that India, with its strong economy and high taxation rates, does not require such financial aid.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Questions Financial Support to India

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago, Trump expressed skepticism about allocating U.S. taxpayer money for India’s electoral process.

“Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?” Trump was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DOGE Cancels $21 Million Initiative for India

On February 16, DOGE, under the leadership of Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of a $22 million fund intended to support voter turnout in India.

In a post on X, DOGE revealed details of taxpayer money that had been revoked, explicitly listing “USD 21M for voter turnout in India.” “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled,” the Musk-led department stated.

The move sparked political debate in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing the opposition Congress party.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused Congress of allowing foreign interference in India’s institutions. He alleged that billionaire investor George Soros, who has been linked to the Congress party and the Gandhis, has played a role in influencing India’s electoral process.

Congress Calls for a Probe

In response to the allegations, the Congress party demanded an investigation into the matter. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken stated that foreign intervention in India’s elections is unacceptable.

“The Congress party is clear that any kind of foreign intervention in our democratic process or election process is unwarranted and not correct and we oppose it. It needs to be condemned and there should be a probe into it,” PTI quoted Maken as saying.

The controversy continues to unfold as political parties debate the implications of foreign funding in India’s electoral affairs.

ALSO READ: I Will Return And Avenge Deaths: Sheikh Hasina Vows To Come Back To Bangladesh, Dubs Muhammad Yunus ‘Mobster’

Filed under

donald trump India World news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swara Bhasker Compares Chhaava’s Public Reaction To Maha Kumbh Stampede: Brain & Soul-Dead Society

Swara Bhasker Compares Chhaava’s Public Reaction To Maha Kumbh Stampede: Brain & Soul-Dead Society

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail...

Who Are The Frontrunners To Be Elected Next Pontiff After Pope Francis?

Who Are The Frontrunners To Be Elected Next Pontiff After Pope Francis?

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney Penthouse, Fans Call It Staged

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney...

Pope Francis Fears Death, ‘May Not Survive’ Latest Health Scare: Report

Pope Francis Fears Death, ‘May Not Survive’ Latest Health Scare: Report

Entertainment

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney Penthouse, Fans Call It Staged

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney

Oscars Voting: One Voters Gets Furious Over Dune Scoring Less Nominations, ‘Voters Fuck This Up So Bad?’

Oscars Voting: One Voters Gets Furious Over Dune Scoring Less Nominations, ‘Voters Fuck This Up

Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail In Gun Trial Case, Court Case Explained

Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail In

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1 Season

What Is Carlos Sainz Net Worth? The Williams Driver Starts Afresh In 2025 Formula 1

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox