While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago, Trump expressed skepticism about allocating U.S. taxpayer money for India’s electoral process.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) decision to withdraw a $21 million USAID fund meant for ‘voter turnout in India.’ He argued that India, with its strong economy and high taxation rates, does not require such financial aid.

Trump Questions Financial Support to India

“Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?” Trump was quoted as saying by ANI.

DOGE Cancels $21 Million Initiative for India

On February 16, DOGE, under the leadership of Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of a $22 million fund intended to support voter turnout in India.

In a post on X, DOGE revealed details of taxpayer money that had been revoked, explicitly listing “USD 21M for voter turnout in India.” “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled,” the Musk-led department stated.

The move sparked political debate in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing the opposition Congress party.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused Congress of allowing foreign interference in India’s institutions. He alleged that billionaire investor George Soros, who has been linked to the Congress party and the Gandhis, has played a role in influencing India’s electoral process.

Congress Calls for a Probe

In response to the allegations, the Congress party demanded an investigation into the matter. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken stated that foreign intervention in India’s elections is unacceptable.

“The Congress party is clear that any kind of foreign intervention in our democratic process or election process is unwarranted and not correct and we oppose it. It needs to be condemned and there should be a probe into it,” PTI quoted Maken as saying.

The controversy continues to unfold as political parties debate the implications of foreign funding in India’s electoral affairs.

