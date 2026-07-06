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Home > World News > Why Bilawal Bhutto is Threatening War Over India’s Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Why Bilawal Bhutto is Threatening War Over India’s Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Explaining why Bilawal Bhutto issued a war warning after India refused to lift the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty suspension due to cross-border terrorism.

Dhurandhar Song Plays At Bilawal Bhutto's Entry Amid Ban On Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer SIngh Starrer.
Dhurandhar Song Plays At Bilawal Bhutto's Entry Amid Ban On Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer SIngh Starrer.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 23:33 IST

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has sharply criticized India’s decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, warning that Pakistan is prepared to defend its sovereignty. These remarks come after India reaffirmed its stance to keep the 1960 pact suspended due to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism

Why Bilawal Bhutto is Raising Tensions with India

Speaking at an international seminar, Bhutto warned India against attempting to weaponize water against Islamabad. He stated that the Indus River system is Pakistan’s lifeline and that the country would never compromise on its water rights under the treaty. His fiery speech came after India reiterated that its position on the IWT remains unchanged. New Delhi originally placed the 1960 treaty in abeyance in April 2025, following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.  

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What India Said About Water Treaty Suspension

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible, verifiable, and irrevocable action to stop cross-border terrorism and the killing of innocents. The MEA emphasized that India’s position has been entirely consistent, pointing out that while the IWT was originally signed in a spirit of goodwill, Pakistan has violated those principles for decades by sponsoring terror groups.

Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Rejects India’s Decision

During the same seminar in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, rejected India’s unilateral suspension of the agreement, insisting that the 1960 treaty remains valid and legally binding.However, Bilawal Bhutto’s comments marks a significant escalation in rhetoric. Invoking national security, Bhutto even hinted at Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine, noting that any attempt to strangle the country’s economy or restrict its waterways crosses a critical line. It remains to be seen how India’s Ministry of External Affairs will officially respond to Bhutto’s latest warnings during its next weekly press briefing.  

Also Read: Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

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Why Bilawal Bhutto is Threatening War Over India’s Indus Water Treaty Suspension
Tags: Bilawal Bhutto Indus Waters Treaty war threatPahalgam attack water treatyRandhir Jaiswal MEA Indus Waters Treaty updateWhy Pakistan threatening war over water treaty

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Why Bilawal Bhutto is Threatening War Over India’s Indus Water Treaty Suspension

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Why Bilawal Bhutto is Threatening War Over India’s Indus Water Treaty Suspension
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