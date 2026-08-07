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Home > World News > Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project

Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project

A US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project, saying that major structural changes to the historic complex require Congressional authorization.

A US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project. (Source:Reuters)
A US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 22:27 IST

A US federal appeals court has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s controversial $400 million White House ballroom project, ruling that such a major alteration to the White House complex cannot proceed without authorization from Congress. The latest court judgement marks a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, which had argued that the ballroom was necessary to modernize the White House and improve its ability to host large state events.

What Court has Said 

The court stated that while the president Trump has broad executive authority, it does not extend to making such a significant structural change to a federally protected historic property without legislative consent from the Congress. The judges also clarified that their decision was based solely on constitutional and legal principles. The ruling blocked the above-ground construction for 14 days, giving the Trump administration time to seek emergency relief from the US Supreme Court.

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Trump’s Defense

President Trump has repeatedly defended the ballroom proposal, describing it as a long addition to the White House. He has argued that the existing facilities are inadequate for hosting large diplomatic events and state dinners, forcing administrations to rely on temporary tents for major events. The administration also maintained that the project would largely be funded through private donations rather than taxpayer money, while security-related infrastructure would be financed separately. Government lawyers further argued during court proceedings that halting construction midway could create logistical and national security complications. Last month, Trump called it a necessary improvement for the White House and criticizing the legal challenge as politically motivated. He insisted the project would enhance America’s ability to host world leaders and showcase the nation’s prestige.

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Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project
Tags: Congressional authorizationdonald trumpDonald Trump White House renovationhome-hero-pos-1US federal appeals court rulingWhite House ballroom projectWhite House construction lawsuit

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Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project
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