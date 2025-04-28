Home
Why Did a United Airlines Flight Circle New Jersey for an Hour Before Returning to Newark?

A United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Los Angeles was forced to return to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday after a mid-flight mechanical issue. The incident, which involved Flight 1321 carrying 362 passengers and 10 crew members, came amid broader disruptions at Newark due to ongoing equipment problems.

Why Did a United Airlines Flight Circle New Jersey for an Hour Before Returning to Newark?

United Airlines Flight 1321 returned to Newark after a mid-air mechanical issue, amid broader flight disruptions at the airport.


A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles was forced to return to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday after a mechanical issue was detected mid-flight, according to the airline and aviation officials.

United Flight 1321, a Boeing 777, had departed Newark around noon, carrying 362 passengers and 10 crew members, based on flight data. However, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a mechanical problem was identified, prompting the decision to turn the plane around.

Safe Return to Newark and No Reported Injuries

After spending about an hour circling over New Jersey, the aircraft landed safely at Newark at around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported among those on board.

In a statement, United Airlines said, “United Flight 1321 returned safely to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue. We have arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Los Angeles this afternoon.”

Equipment Issues Force Mass Flight Diversions at Newark Airport

More than 20 flights were diverted from Newark Airport due to ongoing equipment problems, according to AirNav radar data.

Frustrated passengers turned to X to vent about the disruptions.

“Flying home from Costa Rica, my flight was supposed to land in Newark 45 minutes ago,” one traveler posted. “But because of an ‘equipment issue’ causing a ground stop, we were diverted to Philly. I actually live in Philly, but I’m stuck on the plane. The tarmac is packed with planes refueling.”

Another user wrote, “This really sucks! Newark Airport still has no incoming or outgoing flights. Planes are just sitting there being held.”

FAA Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it was notified of the incident and is investigating. However, both the FAA and United Airlines did not immediately respond to questions regarding whether the mechanical issue arose during takeoff or while the aircraft was already airborne.

Filed under

Newark Liberty International Airport United Airlines Flight

