Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Why Did A US-India Flight Abruptly Turn Back? Fighter Jets, Bomb Threat And The Full Story!

Why Did A US-India Flight Abruptly Turn Back? Fighter Jets, Bomb Threat And The Full Story!

A bomb threat forced a New York-Delhi flight to divert to Rome under fighter escort. The threat was later deemed non-credible, but the aircraft underwent security checks.

Why Did A US-India Flight Abruptly Turn Back? Fighter Jets, Bomb Threat And The Full Story!


American Airlines has said that the “bomb threat on board”, due to which its flight AA 292 from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome and made a dramatic landing on Sunday under fighter escort has been declared “non-credible”. However, it said that the Delhi Airport protocol, required the aircraft to be inspected elsewhere before being cleared to land.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per DEL Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL,” the statement by the airlines read.

The Airlines further said the flight will stay overnight at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport . “If asked, the flight will stay in FCO overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to DEL as soon as possible tomorrow,” the Airlines statement read.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Delhi-bound American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner AA 292 non stop flight from New York to Delhi was forced to divert to Rome.

The flight with 199 passengers and 15 crew members, was grounded for nearly 15 hours.

The aircraft was just two hours from its destination when it made an abrupt U-turn over the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan due to a “possible security issue.”

In a statement, American Airlines said, “American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York (JFK) to Delhi (DEL), diverted to Rome (FCO) due to a possible security concern. The flight landed safely at FCO, and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart. Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.”
Images on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner being tailed by two Italian Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes.

Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted the aircraft to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, where it landed safely, the airport told ABC News.

“Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding,” the airline said in a statement.

A senior official briefed on the matter told ABC News a bomb threat was received by email but was deemed to be unfounded.

Indian authorities had insisted that the aircraft be checked before continuing on to New Delhi, the official said.

Passengers were taken to the terminal for screening, and the aircraft will undergo a thorough inspection.

The Italian Air Force said in a post on X “Scramble: in the afternoon two Eurofighters of Aeronautica Militare took off on alert to identify and escort a commercial aircraft headed to Delhi which had reversed course towards Fiumicino airport (RM) due to a report of a presumed explosive device on board”.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: UK PM Starmer, French President Macron Agree on ‘United Leadership’ in Support of Ukraine

Filed under

AA 292 diverted American Airlines bomb threat New York to Delhi flight Rome emergency landing

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured, Rescue Underway

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured,...

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine