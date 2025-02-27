Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Why Did An American Tourist Throw Her Newborn Baby Out Of Hotel Room In Paris

Why Did An American Tourist Throw Her Newborn Baby Out Of Hotel Room In Paris

An 18-year-old student from Oregon, Mia McQuillin, has been accused of throwing her newborn baby out of a hotel room window in Paris. The infant, still attached to the umbilical cord, was found critically injured and later died. French authorities have taken McQuillin into custody as they investigate the shocking incident.

Why Did An American Tourist Throw Her Newborn Baby Out Of Hotel Room In Paris

An 18-year-old student from Oregon, Mia McQuillin, has been accused of throwing her newborn baby out of a hotel room window in Paris.


An 18-year-old student from Oregon, Mia McQuillin, has been accused of throwing her newborn baby out of a hotel room window in Paris. The infant, still attached to the umbilical cord, was found critically injured and later died. French authorities have taken McQuillin into custody as they investigate the shocking incident.

Who is Mia McQuillin?

McQuillin, who grew up in Bend, Oregon, in a home valued at $1 million, was on a gap-year trip across Europe with a group of young travelers. According to reports, she gave birth in her hotel room at the ibis Styles hotel, located in Paris’s administrative district. Authorities are now looking into whether McQuillin was experiencing a psychological condition known as “denial of pregnancy,” where a person is unaware of or unable to accept their pregnancy.

Why Did She Throw Her Newborn Baby?

The tragedy unfolded around 6 a.m. when McQuillin allegedly threw the baby out of the window shortly after giving birth. The newborn was still alive when emergency responders arrived and was rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, the baby did not survive. Witnesses were horrified by the discovery, with one hotel employee describing the scene as a “nightmare.”

“It was still early this Monday morning. Around 6 a.m., this little piece of Paris woke up in the middle of a nightmare. I get chills just thinking about it,” the employee told reporters.

Another witness added, “It’s awful. She had to give birth in the room; she wrapped the baby in a towel and threw him out the window. He was still alive when he left with the emergency services. But he is dead. We wonder what happened, it must be a denial of pregnancy.”

McQuillin’s Gap Year Travel Program Responds

McQuillin was part of the EF Gap Year program, which offers young adults aged 18 to 22 the chance to travel, gain real-world skills, and create lifelong memories. The organization issued a statement expressing their shock and sadness over the tragic event.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with everyone affected during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation. Counseling support has been offered to all group members, and we are extending our support to the impacted families,” the statement read.

Ongoing Investigation and Family Reaction

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death. The U.S. Embassy in Paris has acknowledged McQuillin’s arrest and assured that they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent tragedy involving the loss of a young life,” a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, McQuillin’s family has remained tight-lipped about the incident. Her grandfather, Ralph McQuillin, briefly spoke to the media but provided little information.

“I don’t know anything,” he said. “And that’s pretty much where the family is. That’s all I can say.”

