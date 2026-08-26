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Home > World News > Why Did China-Linked Hackers Target NASA, Federal Reserve? US Seizes ‘QScan’, ‘QTRouter’

Why Did China-Linked Hackers Target NASA, Federal Reserve? US Seizes ‘QScan’, ‘QTRouter’

The US says it disrupted a China-linked hacking campaign that targeted NASA, the Federal Reserve, the US Senate and other sensitive networks. Two platforms used in the operation were seized.

Why Did China-Linked Hackers Target NASA, Federal Reserve? US Seizes ‘QScan’, ‘QTRouter’

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 23:54 IST

The United States on Wednesday said it had disrupted a Chinese hacking operation that targeted several sensitive US government agencies. The alleged campaign targeted the US Justice Department, NASA, the Federal Reserve and the US Senate, among other organisations.

The US Justice Department said it had seized domains linked to two hacking platforms. They were known as “QScan” and “QTRouter.” Officials said the platforms were used to support the wider hacking campaign.

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An affidavit also named the US Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health among the victims. Four unnamed companies in the US and South Korea were also reportedly targeted.

Chinese Firm Linked To Cyber Campaign

The Justice Department said the platforms were operated by Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company, a China-based firm. According to US authorities, the company’s clients included China’s Ministry of State Security and the People’s Liberation Army.

In its declaration, the organisation stated that its computer network has been used to launch attacks against critical infrastructure and other important networks within the US and globally since at least 2018.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not reply immediately to a request for comment. The Chinese government denies responsibility for any hacking operation on a regular basis. Reuters was unable to immediately find contact information for Nanjing Xinjiuwei.

Experts Warn Of Growing Chinese Cyber Activity

According to the cybersecurity experts, there are some private Chinese contractors who have played a vital role in major hacking operations. 

“Over the last decade, the number of companies offering niche offensive services has exploded,” said Dakota Cary, a China analyst with cybersecurity company SentinelOne.

The latest US action highlights growing concerns over cyberattacks against government agencies and critical infrastructure. It also shows how authorities are targeting the digital infrastructure allegedly used to conduct such operations.

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Why Did China-Linked Hackers Target NASA, Federal Reserve? US Seizes ‘QScan’, ‘QTRouter’
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