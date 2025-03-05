Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Why Did Donald Trump Choose April 2 To Enforce Tariffs And Not April 1? This One-Day Delay Will Cost Us A Lot Of Money

Why Did Donald Trump Choose April 2 To Enforce Tariffs And Not April 1? This One-Day Delay Will Cost Us A Lot Of Money

Trump claimed that enforcing reciprocal tariffs would generate billions in revenue for the U.S. economy. He emphasized that the country would no longer allow itself to be taken advantage of in global trade.

Why Did Donald Trump Choose April 2 To Enforce Tariffs And Not April 1? This One-Day Delay Will Cost Us A Lot Of Money

Trump


During his address to Congress on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that reciprocal tariffs would be enforced starting April 2. Adding a touch of humor, Trump mentioned that he initially considered April 1 but decided against it to avoid being associated with April Fools’ Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I wanted to implement it on April 1, but I didn’t want to be accused of an April Fools’ joke. This one-day delay will cost us a lot of money, but we’re going ahead on April 2,” Trump stated.

Reciprocal Tariffs to Counter High Foreign Tariffs

Trump emphasized that these tariffs are a response to unfair trade practices imposed on American goods by various countries. He reiterated that the U.S. has been subjected to higher tariffs for decades and that it is now time to level the playing field.

“If you don’t manufacture in America under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff, and in some cases, a significant one,” Trump declared.

During his speech, Trump singled out multiple countries with high tariff rates on American products.

India: “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%.”

China: “China’s average tariff on U.S. products is double what we charge them.”

South Korea: “South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher than what we impose.”

Economic Impact of the Tariffs

Trump claimed that enforcing reciprocal tariffs would generate billions in revenue for the U.S. economy. He emphasized that the country would no longer allow itself to be taken advantage of in global trade.

With these tariffs set to take effect from April 2, the administration aims to protect American industries, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs.

ALSO READ: America Is Back, Declares Donald Trump During His First Joint Congress Address As Audience Fills The Room With USA Chants

Filed under

donald trump Trump tariffs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them Of Duping Investors

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them...

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

Entertainment

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard