Trump claimed that enforcing reciprocal tariffs would generate billions in revenue for the U.S. economy. He emphasized that the country would no longer allow itself to be taken advantage of in global trade.

During his address to Congress on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that reciprocal tariffs would be enforced starting April 2. Adding a touch of humor, Trump mentioned that he initially considered April 1 but decided against it to avoid being associated with April Fools’ Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I wanted to implement it on April 1, but I didn’t want to be accused of an April Fools’ joke. This one-day delay will cost us a lot of money, but we’re going ahead on April 2,” Trump stated.

President Trump goes forward with tariffs: Advertisement · Scroll to continue “On April 2nd, reciprocal tariffs kick in. Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them.” pic.twitter.com/pVukH6BExq — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 5, 2025

Reciprocal Tariffs to Counter High Foreign Tariffs

Trump emphasized that these tariffs are a response to unfair trade practices imposed on American goods by various countries. He reiterated that the U.S. has been subjected to higher tariffs for decades and that it is now time to level the playing field.

“If you don’t manufacture in America under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff, and in some cases, a significant one,” Trump declared.

During his speech, Trump singled out multiple countries with high tariff rates on American products.

India: “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%.”

China: “China’s average tariff on U.S. products is double what we charge them.”

South Korea: “South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher than what we impose.”

Economic Impact of the Tariffs

Trump claimed that enforcing reciprocal tariffs would generate billions in revenue for the U.S. economy. He emphasized that the country would no longer allow itself to be taken advantage of in global trade.

With these tariffs set to take effect from April 2, the administration aims to protect American industries, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs.