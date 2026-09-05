Why Did Donald Trump Order Lie Detector Tests For Senior Army Generals?

US President Donald Trump has ordered lie detector tests for senior Army generals and other personnel as part of an investigation into suspected leaks of classified information to journalists, according to reports. The move comes as the administration intensifies efforts to identify the source of disclosures involving sensitive national security matters. The investigation has reportedly involved questioning senior military officers and civilian Pentagon staff over whether they shared classified information with members of the media.

Officials Questioned Over Classified Leaks

Investigators have been seeking answers about the possible disclosure of sensitive information, including details related to reduced US munitions stocks. Officials are examining whether information discussed internally was subsequently passed on to journalists without authorisation. Around 50 military personnel, including generals and other officials, have reportedly undergone or been subjected to lie detector testing as part of the inquiry. The tests are being used alongside interviews and other investigative measures as authorities seek to determine how confidential information may have reached the media.

Pentagon Takes Tougher Line on Leaks

The investigation reflects the Trump administration’s heightened focus on protecting classified national security information and preventing unauthorised disclosures. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department takes leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously and investigates them accordingly, according to The New York Times. The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed the identities of those who have undergone testing or provided detailed information about the ongoing investigation.

Focus on Sensitive Military Information

The reported probe comes amid scrutiny over US military capabilities and the availability of key munitions. Investigators are particularly examining whether details concerning the country’s reduced weapons stocks were disclosed to the press. The use of lie detector tests involving senior military personnel marks an unusually aggressive step in the effort to trace potential leaks and reinforce controls over sensitive information within the US defence establishment.

Also Read: 8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala