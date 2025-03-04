Why Did Donald Trump Suspend All The Military Assistance To Ukraine? Zelenskyy Suffers A Jolt After Oval Office Clash

The suspension affects all US military equipment that has not yet reached Ukraine. This includes weapons currently in transit via aircraft or ships, as well as those awaiting deployment in Poland.

On Monday, March 3, President Donald Trump ordered a temporary suspension of all military assistance to Ukraine. This decision follows a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, casting uncertainty over continued US support for Kyiv.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A senior official from the US Department of Defense, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Bloomberg that military aid would remain on hold until Ukraine’s leadership demonstrates a commitment to peace.

Weapons Shipments Stalled

The suspension affects all US military equipment that has not yet reached Ukraine. This includes weapons currently in transit via aircraft or ships, as well as those awaiting deployment in Poland.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision comes just days after a high-profile disagreement between Trump and Zelensky during their White House meeting last Friday. The Ukrainian president had traveled to Washington to finalize a minerals deal, but the agreement collapsed after he requested a security guarantee from the US against potential future Russian aggression.

During the meeting, Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being “ungrateful,” while Trump warned that Kyiv was “gambling with World War 3.”

Military Aid Previously Continued Despite Foreign Aid Freeze

In January, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a 90-day freeze on most foreign aid grants, with exceptions for Israel and Egypt. However, military assistance to Ukraine had continued despite that directive.

An internal memo obtained by AFP revealed that Rubio had mandated a case-by-case review of foreign aid, stating, “No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved.”

Trump has expressed a desire to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict but has faced criticism for allegedly echoing Kremlin rhetoric. Meanwhile, European leaders are actively developing a peace proposal they plan to present to the US.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lech Wałęsa? Polish Cold War Hero Writes To Trump Expressing ‘Horror And Distaste’ At Trump’s Treatment Of Zelenskyy