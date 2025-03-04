Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Why Did Donald Trump Suspend All The Military Assistance To Ukraine? Zelenskyy Suffers A Jolt After Oval Office Clash

Why Did Donald Trump Suspend All The Military Assistance To Ukraine? Zelenskyy Suffers A Jolt After Oval Office Clash

The suspension affects all US military equipment that has not yet reached Ukraine. This includes weapons currently in transit via aircraft or ships, as well as those awaiting deployment in Poland.

Why Did Donald Trump Suspend All The Military Assistance To Ukraine? Zelenskyy Suffers A Jolt After Oval Office Clash

Trump Zelenskyy Clash


On Monday, March 3, President Donald Trump ordered a temporary suspension of all military assistance to Ukraine. This decision follows a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, casting uncertainty over continued US support for Kyiv.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A senior official from the US Department of Defense, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Bloomberg that military aid would remain on hold until Ukraine’s leadership demonstrates a commitment to peace.

Weapons Shipments Stalled

The suspension affects all US military equipment that has not yet reached Ukraine. This includes weapons currently in transit via aircraft or ships, as well as those awaiting deployment in Poland.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision comes just days after a high-profile disagreement between Trump and Zelensky during their White House meeting last Friday. The Ukrainian president had traveled to Washington to finalize a minerals deal, but the agreement collapsed after he requested a security guarantee from the US against potential future Russian aggression.

During the meeting, Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being “ungrateful,” while Trump warned that Kyiv was “gambling with World War 3.”

Military Aid Previously Continued Despite Foreign Aid Freeze

In January, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a 90-day freeze on most foreign aid grants, with exceptions for Israel and Egypt. However, military assistance to Ukraine had continued despite that directive.

An internal memo obtained by AFP revealed that Rubio had mandated a case-by-case review of foreign aid, stating, “No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved.”

Trump has expressed a desire to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict but has faced criticism for allegedly echoing Kremlin rhetoric. Meanwhile, European leaders are actively developing a peace proposal they plan to present to the US.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lech Wałęsa? Polish Cold War Hero Writes To Trump Expressing ‘Horror And Distaste’ At Trump’s Treatment Of Zelenskyy

Filed under

donald trump Trump Zelenskyy Clash Vlodymyr Zelensky

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Congress Worker Himani Narwal Murder: CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details | WATCH VIDEO

Congress Worker Himani Narwal Murder: CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details | WATCH VIDEO

Why Mayawati Expelled Her Nephew Akash Anand From The The BSP

Why Mayawati Expelled Her Nephew Akash Anand From The The BSP

Who Is Shahzadi Khan? Convicted Indian Caregiver Executed For Killing 4-Month-Old Child In Abu Dhabi

Who Is Shahzadi Khan? Convicted Indian Caregiver Executed For Killing 4-Month-Old Child In Abu Dhabi

Why Elon Musk Called Social Security A ‘Ponzi Scheme’ And How Such Schemes Work

Why Elon Musk Called Social Security A ‘Ponzi Scheme’ And How Such Schemes Work

Entertainment

Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The Oscars

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard