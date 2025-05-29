Why Did Elon Musk Quit The Trump Administration So Abruptly?

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially stepped down from the Trump administration, ending a short-lived tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk’s resignation, announced on his social media platform X, comes amid a fallout over his criticism of a major budget proposal backed by US President Donald Trump.

The White House initiated the formal process of removing Musk from his government role on Wednesday night, according to BBC. Musk thanked Trump for the opportunity but made it clear that his time in Washington had come to an end, citing mounting disagreements and public pressure.

Budget Bill Clash Sparks Musk’s Exit

Musk’s departure was largely triggered by his vocal disapproval of Trump’s budget bill, which proposes significant tax cuts and a surge in military spending. The Tesla CEO argued the bill would worsen the national deficit and contradict DOGE’s core mission of reducing federal expenditure.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful,” Musk remarked, “But I don’t know if it could be both.”

Originally tasked with slashing $2 trillion in federal spending, Musk scaled down the goal to $150 billion during his time in office. Still, around 260,000 federal civilian jobs were eliminated or made redundant under his direction—a move that drew sharp criticism. Several of these job cuts were later reversed by federal court orders, especially those affecting national security areas like the US nuclear program.

DOGE Blamed for Broader Issues

Musk stated in April that he planned to return to his private businesses full-time. In an interview with The Washington Post, he said DOGE had become an unfair scapegoat. “Doge is just becoming the whipping boy for everything,” he explained.

His decision to step back from politics also comes as Tesla experiences significant setbacks, including a 13% drop in sales during early 2025 and a stock plunge of up to 45%, later partially rebounding. Musk pointed to political pressures and economic instability as key reasons behind Tesla’s performance slump.

Tesla Targeted by Activists

In recent months, activists launched protests and boycotts targeting Tesla, which included the vandalism of vehicles and charging infrastructure. The situation grew severe enough that the US Attorney General classified some of the acts as domestic terrorism.

Despite these challenges, Musk reaffirmed his leadership at Tesla, pledging to continue as CEO for the next five years. He also announced plans to reduce political donations, after having contributed nearly $300 million to Republican campaigns in the previous year.

What’s Next?

While Musk’s exit marks the end of his brief political career, it also leaves behind a trail of controversy and mixed outcomes. His aggressive approach to downsizing the federal workforce stirred debate, while his open criticism of Trump’s policies signaled internal cracks within the administration.

The DOGE initiative, though ambitious, remains under scrutiny for its execution and consequences. As Musk turns his focus back to Tesla and other ventures, the impact of his time in government continues to unfold.

