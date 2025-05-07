Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Did Ethiopian Airlines 672 Enter The Pakistan Airpsace In The Middle Of Operation Sindoor?

Why Did Ethiopian Airlines 672 Enter The Pakistan Airpsace In The Middle Of Operation Sindoor?

Indian carrier IndiGo issued a public advisory, alerting passengers about disruptions to flights operating to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner. The airline urged travelers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Why Did Ethiopian Airlines 672 Enter The Pakistan Airpsace In The Middle Of Operation Sindoor?

The attacks on multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were part of a joint operation by the Army and the Air Force


While the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror-linked locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), an Ethiopian Airlines flight — ETH672 from Addis Ababa to Seoul — was one of the few aircraft spotted flying through Pakistani airspace, according to real-time aviation tracker Flightradar24.

Airspace Virtually Empty Over Pakistan

Flight tracking data showed that Pakistan’s airspace had become nearly deserted following the precision strikes. Most international flights were observed rerouting through Iranian, UAE, and Arabian Sea corridors, effectively avoiding Pakistani skies due to rising military tensions.

As reported by ANI, the Indian Army and Air Force jointly conducted the strikes, deploying high-precision weaponry to destroy designated terror targets.

These coordinated attacks were part of the ongoing mission named Operation Sindoor, initiated as a direct retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead.

Domestic Flights Heavily Impacted

Indian carrier IndiGo issued a public advisory, alerting passengers about disruptions to flights operating to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner. The airline urged travelers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Air India suspended all flight operations to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 12 PM on May 7, pending updates from aviation authorities. Two international flights bound for Amritsar were also rerouted to Delhi.

Pakistan Clears Airspace Following Strikes

Following the missile strikes, Pakistan temporarily cleared its airspace, as per reports by Reuters, after loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur.

Flightradar maps later revealed that multiple flights had been diverted, confirming the airspace closure. Social media users near Lahore and Sialkot airports posted videos showing flight cancellations and empty terminals, adding to the growing uncertainty in the region.

