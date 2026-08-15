Why Did Europe’s June Heatwave See 16,000 Excess Deaths? France, Belgium, Germany Among Worst Hit

Europe is facing another spell of extreme heat after a June heatwave was linked to about 16,000 excess deaths, according to an analysis by the European Mortality Monitoring Network. The latest figures have highlighted a sharp divide between northern and southern parts of the continent, with France, Belgium and Germany among the countries that recorded the biggest increase in deaths. When temperatures went above 37°C, deaths rose particularly in northwestern Europe, where people and infrastructure are less prepared for prolonged high temperatures.

The impact was severe enough for June’s heatwave deaths to exceed the number usually recorded during winter, when respiratory illnesses caused by seasonal viruses are widespread. Scientists have warned that the danger is unlikely to end with this summer, as climate change is expected to make extreme heat more frequent and intense across Europe.

Europe heat deaths expose gap between north and south

As per reports, one factor drawing attention is the limited use of air-conditioning in northern countries, which has become a political issue as temperatures rise. Southern Europe, where high temperatures have been a part of life for centuries, has developed more established ways of dealing with extreme heat.

The continent has already seen the deadly consequences of severe heat. Reportedly, the 2003 heatwave killed tens of thousands, while the European Mortality Monitoring Network recorded more than 16,000 additional deaths in July 2022. Spain recorded temperatures above 46°C during that episode.

Europe prepares for another heatwave after fires and low rivers

The latest warning comes after scorching conditions have already pushed rivers to record-low levels, fuelled historic forest fires and contributed to thousands of deaths. Parts of Britain and France are now under extreme heat warnings, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-30s Celsius.

As per reports, Britain’s Met Office said the country’s fifth hot spell of the summer was approaching, highlighting the challenge for infrastructure designed for a cooler climate. “Yet another spell of extremely hot weather is set to spread north across much of the UK with temperatures reaching the mid-30s Celsius in places,” it said on X on Sunday.

Europe faces hotter future as France warns of widespread heat

France is also preparing for intense conditions. Reportedly, Meteo-France said southeastern areas could reach 35°C, with the heat spreading during the week. “The intense heat will affect almost the entire country between Wednesday and Friday,” it said in a bulletin.

The agency also linked the changing pattern to climate change, warning that “future summers will generally be hotter than those experienced to date”. With another heatwave approaching, the earlier death toll has added urgency to concerns about how Europe will cope with increasingly extreme summers.

Also Read: Why USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Tried To Jump Overboard? What 250 Days At Sea Did To Crew