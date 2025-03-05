Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Why Did Female Democratic Lawmakers Wear Pink During Donald Trump’s Joint Congress Address?

This protest marked another chapter in the ongoing resistance against Trump's policies, with Democratic lawmakers making their stance visible both in attire and action.

Why Did Female Democratic Lawmakers Wear Pink During Donald Trump’s Joint Congress Address?

Democratic Lawmakers Wear Pink During Donald Trump's Joint Congress Address


During President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, many Democratic women in Congress wore bright pink as a sign of defiance. Their coordinated choice of blazers, dresses, and scarves was meant to send a strong feminist message against Trump’s policies.

More Than Three Dozen Lawmakers Join the Movement

Over 36 members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus participated in the protest by donning pink and burgundy outfits, colors they associate with female empowerment. Even some male lawmakers joined in by wearing pink ties to show solidarity.

New Mexico Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, explained the significance behind the attire. Speaking to TIME on Monday, she stated, “Pink is a color of power and protest. It’s time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear.” She emphasized that the demonstration was aimed at highlighting how Trump’s policies negatively impact women and families.

Public Protest Outside the Capitol

Ahead of the speech, the 96-member group gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to voice their concerns. Leger Fernández asserted, “Women cannot afford Trump.”

Additionally, Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico held up a sign reading “This is not normal” as Trump entered the chamber to deliver his speech.

Boos and Walkouts During the Speech

As Trump outlined budget cuts and other policies, opposition lawmakers openly expressed their disapproval. Some walked out of the address, while others interrupted with shouts of “Not true!”, “Bullsht!”*, and “Those are lies!”—a clear indication of the deep partisan divide in Congress.

This protest marked another chapter in the ongoing resistance against Trump’s policies, with Democratic lawmakers making their stance visible both in attire and action.

Filed under

Democrats donald trump trump joint congress address

