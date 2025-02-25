Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Why Did Indian-American Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy Choose To Run For Governor Of Ohio Over A DOGE Role?

Why Did Indian-American Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy Choose To Run For Governor Of Ohio Over A DOGE Role?

Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaire entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has set his sights on Ohio’s governorship. Backed by Trump allies but facing a tough GOP primary, his campaign promises a battle of political heavyweights.

Why Did Indian-American Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy Choose To Run For Governor Of Ohio Over A DOGE Role?

Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaire entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has set his sights on Ohio’s governorship.


Indian-American billionaire and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has officially entered the race for Ohio governor. Ramaswamy, who stepped down from Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month, is expected to face a tough challenge, with several prominent Republicans likely to enter the fray.

A Crowded Republican Primary

Ohio Attorney General and former state auditor Dave Yost has already announced his candidacy for the November 2026 election. Yost, a seasoned politician, is expected to be a formidable opponent in the GOP primary. The Democratic field, meanwhile, includes former Ohio health director Amy Acton, setting the stage for a high-stakes race.

Ramaswamy’s campaign will be backed by top political advisers of Vice President JD Vance, a former U.S. senator from Ohio. His national profile and close ties with Trump could prove advantageous, though he will also have to contend with Republican heavyweights eager to secure the governorship.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Departure from DOGE and the Challenges Ahead

The decision to leave DOGE, an initiative aimed at reducing government inefficiencies, was not an easy one for Ramaswamy. The 39-year-old entrepreneur had been expected to lead the cost-cutting initiative alongside tech mogul Elon Musk. However, he ultimately decided that the role would limit his ability to campaign effectively in Ohio.

“President Trump, Elon, and I had a great relationship but talked about exactly where each of us was going to drive maximum change for the country,” Ramaswamy stated. “For me, I believe that leading from the front here in Ohio and setting an example for the rest of the country—even bringing some of the principles of efficiency, spending, and deregulation to our state—would be the way I could have the biggest impact.”

Despite Ramaswamy’s efforts to distance his gubernatorial run from his association with DOGE, his role in the Trump administration’s cost-cutting initiatives remains a significant factor in his campaign. His push for fiscal efficiency may resonate with conservative voters but could also be a liability in a state with a significant number of federal employees and concerns about Medicaid funding.

Vivek Ramaswamy Faces Criticism

A recent CNN poll highlighted this divide, with 51% of respondents believing Trump’s federal budget cuts have gone “too far,” while 32% felt the cuts were “about right,” and 17% thought they had “not gone far enough.”

When asked about potential political backlash, Ramaswamy remained optimistic. “I think the way we’re going to do it in Ohio, the way we’re going to run the state, is going to be wildly popular with everyone who is a parent and has skin in the game for the next generation,” he said.

Yost, a veteran in Ohio politics, has positioned himself as a steady, experienced leader. He previously campaigned under the slogan “Peace, love, and skinny government” and is emphasizing his long-standing commitment to government efficiency.

In a pointed critique of Ramaswamy, Yost quipped, “I was DOGE before DOGE was cool.” Drawing a contrast between their political trajectories, he added, “It’s the difference between somebody who can give a speech and somebody who can do a job. Not to denigrate my own ability to give a speech, but the key is, I’ve been on the front lines working for the goals that Ohioans share. I’ve been in the trenches fighting the battles against federal overreach, protecting the Constitution. And I just candidly think I’m much better prepared to bring bold leadership to Ohio.”

