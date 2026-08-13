LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

Arjun Aravind, 17, has been charged with killing his mother and younger brother in Acton, Massachusetts, as investigators examine his online activity and search for a motive.

Arjun Aravind charged after mother, brother found dead in Acton (Image: X)
Arjun Aravind charged after mother, brother found dead in Acton (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 11:48 IST

A 17-year-old Indian-origin student in Massachusetts, Arjun Aravind, has been charged with the murders of his mother and younger brother after the two were found dead inside their family home in Acton. Authorities say the teenager is accused of killing 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan and 14-year-old Siddharth Aravind at the family’s Martha Lane residence, though investigators have not yet determined a clear motive.

Reportedly, the case came to light on Tuesday evening when a tutor arrived at the home shortly after 6:30 pm for a scheduled session but was unable to reach anyone inside. After repeated attempts to make contact failed, the tutor alerted Arjun Aravind’s father. The father, who had last seen his wife that morning before leaving for work, also could not reach his family and contacted Acton police to request a welfare check. Siddharth had last been seen around midday.

You Might Be Interested In

Police discover two victims inside Acton home

When officers entered the residence, they found both Sudha Venkatesan and Siddharth Aravind dead. Siddharth was located on the first floor, while Sudha was found in the finished basement.

As per reports, authorities said both victims had suffered “obvious trauma,” but have not released further details about the cause or manner of death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still conducting its examination, and investigators are working to determine whether a weapon was involved.

Online activity under review as investigators search for motive

While the investigation continues, officials say they are examining Arjun Aravind’s recent online behaviour for possible insight into the events leading up to the killings. According to reports, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office stated, “The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun (Aravind) had recently been demonstrating concerning behaviour, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family.”

Authorities have stressed that these findings do not yet establish a motive, and it remains unclear what role, if any, the online activity played in the deaths.

Investigators note use of AI tools and fictional writing interests

Reportedly, officials also said Arjun Aravind had been using ChatGPT while developing ideas for what were described as “Gothic novel-kind of stories.” His interactions reportedly included creating fictional characters and exploring narrative scenarios. Investigators have not indicated whether these creative activities are connected to the alleged crimes.

Following the incident, Arjun Aravind is accused of leaving the home in his mother’s Honda Accord. Police launched an overnight search and alerted surrounding jurisdictions. He was later located early Wednesday in a Wayland parking lot after officers responded to an unrelated alarm. He was taken into custody without incident.

Charges filed as case moves through juvenile and district courts

As per reports, Arjun Aravind faces two counts of murder, along with two counts each of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery. He is also charged with unauthorised use and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was expected to appear in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday. However, because that court does not have jurisdiction over murder cases, the homicide charges will be handled separately in Concord District Court. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo are leading the ongoing investigation.

As the case proceeds, authorities say the motive behind the deaths of Sudha Venkatesan and Siddharth Aravind remains unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still under active investigation.

Also Read: India Adds Attari To E-Visa Entry List: Can Pakistani Passport Holders Use This Facility?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies
Tags: home-hero-pos-1World news

RELATED News

Who Is Ilhan Omar? The Somali Refugee-Turned-Congresswoman Wins Minnesota Primary Again

“They Wanted Me to Go…”: Trump Reveals Why He Secretly Left Air Force One in Turkey

Man Kills Wife, His Four Kids Before Ending Life, Informs Police He Killed Everyone at Home

Two Pakistanis Among Three Killed After Houthi Rebels Attack Commercial Vessel In Red Sea

Who Is Bashar al-Assad? How Syria’s Former Ruler Went From President To Death Sentence Over War Crimes

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Independence Day 2026: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Routes To Avoid, Bus And Public Transport Detail

Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports

Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple

B’Day SPL: Working During Pregnancy, Shooting Just Two Days After Delivery And Facing Affair Rumours With Dharmendra—Anita Raj’s Untold Story

Xavi Hernandez Appointed Netherlands Manager! Spain And Barcelona Legend Replaces Ronald Koeman Before Nations League

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 14: Tom Holland’s Film Crosses Rs 520 Crore In India, Earns Rs 6.45 Crore

Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies
Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies
Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies
Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

QUICK LINKS