Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

A 17-year-old Indian-origin student in Massachusetts, Arjun Aravind, has been charged with the murders of his mother and younger brother after the two were found dead inside their family home in Acton. Authorities say the teenager is accused of killing 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan and 14-year-old Siddharth Aravind at the family’s Martha Lane residence, though investigators have not yet determined a clear motive.

Reportedly, the case came to light on Tuesday evening when a tutor arrived at the home shortly after 6:30 pm for a scheduled session but was unable to reach anyone inside. After repeated attempts to make contact failed, the tutor alerted Arjun Aravind’s father. The father, who had last seen his wife that morning before leaving for work, also could not reach his family and contacted Acton police to request a welfare check. Siddharth had last been seen around midday.

Police discover two victims inside Acton home

When officers entered the residence, they found both Sudha Venkatesan and Siddharth Aravind dead. Siddharth was located on the first floor, while Sudha was found in the finished basement.

As per reports, authorities said both victims had suffered “obvious trauma,” but have not released further details about the cause or manner of death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still conducting its examination, and investigators are working to determine whether a weapon was involved.

Online activity under review as investigators search for motive

While the investigation continues, officials say they are examining Arjun Aravind’s recent online behaviour for possible insight into the events leading up to the killings. According to reports, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office stated, “The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun (Aravind) had recently been demonstrating concerning behaviour, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family.”

Authorities have stressed that these findings do not yet establish a motive, and it remains unclear what role, if any, the online activity played in the deaths.

Investigators note use of AI tools and fictional writing interests

Reportedly, officials also said Arjun Aravind had been using ChatGPT while developing ideas for what were described as “Gothic novel-kind of stories.” His interactions reportedly included creating fictional characters and exploring narrative scenarios. Investigators have not indicated whether these creative activities are connected to the alleged crimes.

Following the incident, Arjun Aravind is accused of leaving the home in his mother’s Honda Accord. Police launched an overnight search and alerted surrounding jurisdictions. He was later located early Wednesday in a Wayland parking lot after officers responded to an unrelated alarm. He was taken into custody without incident.

Charges filed as case moves through juvenile and district courts

As per reports, Arjun Aravind faces two counts of murder, along with two counts each of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery. He is also charged with unauthorised use and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was expected to appear in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday. However, because that court does not have jurisdiction over murder cases, the homicide charges will be handled separately in Concord District Court. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo are leading the ongoing investigation.

As the case proceeds, authorities say the motive behind the deaths of Sudha Venkatesan and Siddharth Aravind remains unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still under active investigation.

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