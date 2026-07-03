Why Did Iran Wait Four Months To Hold Ali Khamenei’s Funeral? Where Was His Body Kept?

Iran has finally begun the Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies more than four months after the country’s former supreme leader was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, a delay that stands out in Islamic tradition, where burials are usually held as soon as possible. Iranian officials have said the funeral had to be postponed because the country was in the middle of an active war with the United States and Israel, making it impossible to hold large public ceremonies safely. The Ali Khamenei funeral will now span several days across Iran and Iraq, with his body lying in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla before being taken for burial in Mashhad.

The remains of the 86-year-old leader arrived in Tehran ahead of ceremonies expected to draw millions of mourners and foreign dignitaries. His coffin, draped in Iran’s tricolour flag, has been placed at the Grand Mosalla, where banners carrying his images and quotes have been displayed. The bodies of his relatives who were also killed will be presented during the ceremony, making the Ali Khamenei funeral the biggest state funeral in Iran’s history.

Why the Ali Khamenei funeral was postponed for more than four months

The long delay sparked widespread speculation because Islamic customs generally encourage burial without unnecessary delay. Rumours circulated that Ali Khamenei’s body had been temporarily buried. However, Iranian authorities denied those claims and insisted the postponement was solely due to the dangerous conditions created by weeks of US-Israeli bombardment.

As per reports, officials said the Ali Khamenei funeral could not be organised while military operations were ongoing and maintained that his body was preserved in accordance with religious requirements throughout the period.

Where Ali Khamenei’s body was kept until the funeral

Iranian authorities have not disclosed the exact location where the body was kept. They have only stated that it remained preserved under religious and legal standards until conditions allowed the Ali Khamenei funeral to proceed.

Reports say that counterterrorism expert Dr Mohammed Omar told Fox News Digital that the remains were “almost certainly refrigerated cold storage, not embalming, as Islam bars chemical embalming.”

He added, “Shia law allows delayed burial and preservation by cold in exceptional cases, and a clerical exemption for a supreme leader is easy to get.”

Ali Khamenei funeral to end with burial in Mashhad

As per reports, Dr Omar further explained, “Iran’s forensic morgues already hold bodies for months, so four months in freezing is not exotic. That is what ‘religious and legal standards’ cover.”

Following the ceremonies in Tehran, the Ali Khamenei funeral procession will move to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. Ali Khamenei will then be buried on July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace in northeastern Iran.

Iranian officials are presenting the Ali Khamenei funeral as a moment of national unity after the war. Tehran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged people to attend, saying, “The nation’s call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world.” President Masoud Pezeshkian also appealed for participation, saying, “Your widespread presence will be a decisive response to the logic of terrorism, violence, and bullying and a clear message to the world that the Iranian nation stands united and in solidarity in defending its independence and dignity.”

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