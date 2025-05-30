Why Did Israel Stop Training Women Combat Soldiers? IDF Reveals Insights

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has called off a special pilot program that trained female soldiers for high-risk combat mobility roles. The program was meant to prepare women to deliver supplies and equipment deep inside enemy territory and evacuate wounded troops during combat missions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has called off a special pilot program that trained female soldiers for high-risk combat mobility roles. The program was meant to prepare women to deliver supplies and equipment deep inside enemy territory and evacuate wounded troops during combat missions. But on Thursday, May 29, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir made the decision to end the pilot after medical assessments raised red flags.

The report was first published by The Jerusalem Post.

Performance praised, but fitness levels didn’t match combat demands

According to the IDF, the women participating in the pilot course performed their tasks with the same level of professionalism as their male counterparts. However, when it came to physical strength and combat endurance—both essential for operating in active war zones—the results reportedly fell short of what’s required.

“Though the professional performance of females undergoing the combat course was strong and equal to their male counterparts, their physical and combat fitness levels fell short of the standards required for the role,” the IDF said in a statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Medical data further revealed that the intense nature of the training could pose long-term health risks for the women involved. This concern became even more pressing considering the course was set to become more rigorous in the coming months.

New training programme for women planned for next year

While the current six-month pilot has been shut down, the IDF says this is not the end of the road for female combat recruits. A new programme focused on training women for infantry roles is already in the works and is expected to launch next year.

As for the women currently enrolled in the now-cancelled course, they’ll be given options. Those who still want to serve in combat roles will be offered other assignments across different IDF combat units. Others who prefer a different path will be allowed to transition into administrative or office-based roles.

IDF already has women in elite units

Despite the setback, women continue to play crucial roles across various elite units in the Israeli military. Female soldiers serve in combat engineer units like Yahalom, in special K-9 forces like Oketz, and in the 669 airborne rescue unit, which specializes in extracting soldiers from behind enemy lines.

Military service in Israel is mandatory for both men and women, although there are some exceptions. Over the years, the role of women in combat has steadily grown, and the IDF has increasingly opened up more challenging and frontline positions to female soldiers.

War with Hamas continues as IDF seeks to adapt

The pilot’s cancellation also comes during a tense period for Israel’s military, which has been fully engaged in its war with Hamas since the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack that left around 1,200 Israelis dead. That day, Hamas-led fighters stormed several towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza border in one of the worst attacks in Israel’s history.

Since then, the IDF has launched an all-out campaign to dismantle Hamas’ leadership in Gaza. Just this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the killing of Muhammad Sinwar, Hamas’ top commander in Gaza.

Muhammad Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader believed to be the main mastermind behind the October 7 attacks. Yahya Sinwar was reportedly killed in a clash with Israeli forces in October 2024.

As the IDF continues to battle active threats on multiple fronts, officials are under pressure to balance inclusivity and military readiness. While the decision to end the all-women mobility unit training may seem like a step back, the military insists it’s a course correction—not a retreat.