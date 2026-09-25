Why Did Israel’s Envoy Try to Gift Starlink to Iran’s Diplomat at the UN? The Reason May Surprise You

A tense and unusual exchange unfolded at the United Nations after Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon offered a Starlink satellite internet device to an Iranian diplomat. Danon approached Iranian representative Nasser Asadi after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed a similar Starlink device during his UN address.

In a video shared by Danon, the Israeli envoy is seen extending the device towards Asadi. He asked the Iranian representative to take it back to Tehran.

“If you heard the Prime Minister, you would understand how useful it could be in helping the Iranian people gain their freedom after what you did to them,” Danon said.

He then urged Asadi to take the device back to Iran.

“Do you want to take it and deliver it back to Tehran? It could be very useful for people in Iran. We love the Iranian people, and we pray for regime change in Iran. The day will come,” he added.

Iranian Diplomat Does Not Respond

Asadi did not appear to engage with Danon during the exchange. The Iranian diplomat looked away as the Israeli envoy spoke to him. Danon later shared the footage on social media. He wrote that the Iranian representative “didn’t want the Starlink.”

The unusual interaction came shortly after Netanyahu used the same satellite internet technology during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Israeli UN Ambassador WALKS UP to Iran envoy STARLINK IN HAND Says it could be ‘VERY USEFUL’ in Tehran to give the Iranian ‘PEOPLE’ their ‘FREEDOM’ Says Israel ‘LOVES IRANIANS’ & prays for ‘REGIME CHANGE’ IRANIAN ENVOY COMPLETELY IGNORES HIM pic.twitter.com/ls0d0jEuLP — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) September 24, 2026

Netanyahu Displays Starlink Device At UN

During his address, Netanyahu held up a Starlink receiver while discussing internet restrictions in Iran. He argued that the technology could help Iranians access the internet and communicate with people outside the country.

Netanyahu said he would leave the device for the Iranian delegation. He suggested that members who “inevitably defect” could use it to communicate their experiences on social media. He also claimed that Iran’s leadership would eventually be challenged by its own people.

Netanyahu’s UN Speech Sparks Walkouts

The Starlink moment came during a highly confrontational UN speech by Netanyahu. Dozens of delegates walked out when he began speaking. Members of the Israeli delegation remained in the chamber and applauded.

Netanyahu described those who walked out as “moral cowards” and questioned whether others would follow them. He also criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of trying to stop his UN appearance.

“You tried to silence me. Well, you can’t silence me,” Netanyahu said. Netanyahu also rejected allegations of genocide in Gaza, stating: “Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide.”