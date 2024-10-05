Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Did Joe Biden Refuse To Board The British Warship?

Boris Johnson has claimed that Joe Biden refused to board the British Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier during his 2021 visit.

Why Did Joe Biden Refuse To Board The British Warship?

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that President Joe Biden refused to board the British Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, during his 2021 visit due to the number of steps on the ship. Johnson detailed this and other anecdotes in his upcoming autobiography, Unleashed, set to release on October 10.

During Biden’s first international trip as president, he attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, in June 2021. The British government showcased their $4.3 billion warship, HMS Prince of Wales, anchored in the bay, but according to Johnson, the 78-year-old president declined to board the ship, citing “too many steps.”

This raised questions among Johnson and his aides about Biden’s physical condition. In his memoir, Johnson wrote, “His team told us he wouldn’t actually get on our vast aircraft carrier because it had so many steps, and we wondered what that meant about his physical condition.”

Despite concerns about Biden’s fitness, Johnson said the president appeared energetic and in high spirits during the trip. He even took a particular liking to Johnson’s wife, Carrie, who accompanied her husband to the summit. The former British leader recalled Biden joking with Carrie, suggesting they leave their spouses behind for a walk on the beach. “‘Why don’t you and I go down to the beach… and leave this guy here?’ he joked to Carrie,” Johnson noted, while also mentioning that First Lady Jill Biden “rolled her eyes” at her husband’s playful remark.

Biden’s G7 Trip

While Biden’s lighthearted interactions with the Johnson made headlines, his 2021 G7 trip also included a few awkward moments. In one instance, the president mistakenly corrected Johnson during a roundtable discussion, insisting that the prime minister had failed to introduce the president of South Africa, despite Johnson having already done so. The error fueled speculation about Biden’s mental sharpness, which became a recurring topic of discussion throughout his presidency.

As Johnson’s memoir prepares for release, the former prime minister’s candid reflections are expected to generate more conversations about the relationship between Biden and world leaders, as well as his performance on the global stage.

MUST READ: Did Imran Khan’s PTI Invite S. Jaishankar To Address Anti-Government Protests?

Filed under

boris johnson G7 Summit Joe biden Latest world news United Kingdom

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox